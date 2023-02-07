Read full article on original website
Julietta Market mural celebrates Crown Act passage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new mural in Lexington at the Julietta Market celebrates the passage of the Crown Act. The Crown Act stands for Creating a Respectful World for Natural Hair and prevents discrimination based on hairstyles. Rep. Attica Scott introduced the Crown Act multiple times and managed...
Cabinets filled with Narcan installed across UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than 60 Narcan cabinets were installed across the University of Kentucky’s campus in an effort to have quick access to the life-saving drug in case of an emergency, the university says. The boxes were installed in academic and residential buildings across campus so...
Asbury University chapel service continues into fourth day
WILMORE, Ky (WTVQ)- A typical Wednesday morning chapel service on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore is still going on three days later and has turned into something much bigger. The service started at 10 A.M. Wednesday and was suppose to end about an hour later, but when it...
Jessamine County horse adoption center holds Galloptine’s Day fundraiser
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- In Nicholasville, the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center held its’ first gallop-tine’s day fundraiser Saturday. The event included a horse kissing booth, hot chocolate and horse demonstrations. You could create valentines cards for their adoptable horses. The center takes in surrendered horses from neglect cases, the...
U.K. football player helps bring awareness to everyday struggles of homelessness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky football player going the extra mile to help bring awareness to the struggles faced every day by people experiencing homelessness. U.K.’s tight end Jordan Dingle has partnered with the Catholic Action Center (CAC), using money earned from his ‘name, image and likeness’, or NIL, deal to support the non-profit.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert was issued Friday morning by Kentucky State Police for a missing Madison County man. According to KSP, Gerald Williams, of Richmond, has an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s believed Williams left the area on foot.
Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”. According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.
Kentucky Castle celebrates “Gal”entine’s Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle was filled with women of all ages today as they celebrated Galentine’s Day. Organizers say this is one of their most popular events with nearly 500 gals signing up to come hang with their friends, shop, drink, and enjoy some desserts. More than...
Pedestrian hit by car on Leestown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Leestown Road Friday morning. According to Lexington police, around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Leestown Road. Police say believe the pedestrian was standing in the road when the car hit him. He was...
Louisville Zoo’s polar bear Lee heading to Ohio to pair with polar bear Aurora
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville Zoo’s polar bear Lee is heading to Ohio to pair with Aurora in hopes of producing cubs. According to a Facebook post from Louisville Zoo, Lee made the move back to Columbus Zoo with four Columbus Zoo team members and a staff veterinarian to pair with 16-year-old Aurora, as recommended by the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan.
Black History Month: Addressing mental health in black and brown communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — February celebrates Black History, from pivotal moments to memorializing those who inspired change and progress in the black community. According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, black adults in the the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness and feeling like everything is an effort.
Buffalo Trace dedicates new stillhouse, unveils expanded tours
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Buffalo Trace Distillery dedicated its new stillhouse and unveiled expanded tours on Thursday. Its new stillhouse stands 40 feet tall and can produce 60,000 gallons a day. It’s a duplicate of Buffalo Trace’s existing still, allowing the distillery to double produce favorites like Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor Jr. and more, according to a press release.
After a calm Saturday, we kick off another active stretch
Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, our calm stretch of weather has been greatly needed the last few days. Unfortunately, it is coming to an end. Here is what I am tracking!. Most our our area will stay completely dry on our Sunday, but areas of southern and...
Local flower shops prep ahead of Valentine’s Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We’re just two days away from the annual day of love. Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl for florists and on this Super Bowl Sunday, employees at Michler’s have been busy prepping for the big bloom. “Valentine’s day is usually one of the busiest...
Above average temperatures lead to storms
Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a pretty nice day across the Commonwealth except for those of you in the southeast. Southeast Kentucky has seen some rain and snow today while the rest of us has seen a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. After today, here is what I am tracking!
Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning. The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m. When crews arrived they found a woman dead. Fire officials say it appears the woman was...
Quiet and cooler start to the weekend
What a wicked windy Thursday it was across the Bluegrass. A 71 mph gust was reported at a MESONET site in Franklin County, which led the way across the region. Winds are thankfully much slower to close out the week. Quiet and cooler conditions are on the day for your Friday. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies will remain. Tonight we clear out a tad, which will allow temperatures to drop even further.
Local small business helps people get ready for Valentine’s Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just three days away from Valentines Day and to help people find those last minute gifts for their loved ones, one store held a mini market today. Forage at Greyline Station brought in local makers and vendors of handcrafted jewelry and sweet treats. The market...
