WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West got the best of D.C. Everest in boys hockey and girls basketball on Tuesday night, while the Wausau-area Co-op Central Wisconsin Storm picked up a 2-1 win over the Fond du Lac Co-op. Wausau West and D.C. Everest were notched at 0-0 through one period before a flurry of goals put the Warriors up 3-0. Mason Debroux, Cooper Depuydt and Ray Reineck picked up the three goals. Multiple Warriors penalties game D.C. Everest a five-on-three advantage, which Kole Ress took advantage of with a powerplay goal on a slapshot. Cooper Depuydt responded with a goal off a rebound with minutes remaining in the period, giving Wausau West a 4-1 lead through two periods. They would go on to win 7-1.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO