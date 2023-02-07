Read full article on original website
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
Bungii Adopts Branch to Streamline and Accelerate Payments
Bungii, the “fast-growing” platform for big and bulky last-mile delivery, announced it has adopted workforce payments platform Branch in order “to streamline the payments experience for its growing network of drivers. Drivers that sign up with Bungii will onboard with Branch to receive fast, easy access to payments.
Japan: SMBC to Introduce All-in-One Payments Card
SMBC has announced the launch in March 2023 of “Olive”, an all-in-one card “that combines a Sumitomo Mitsui Banking account, credit, debit, and point payments.”. It also provides access to “an SBI Securities account within the same app (Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group took a 10% stake in SBI Holdings in mid-2022), and to a variety of insurance providers through the insurance portal launched by Sumitomo Mitsui Cards at the end of last year (Sumitomo Life, Mitsui Life, Mitsui Direct, SBI Insurance, Lifenet, etc.).”
Singapore-based Fintech Tazapay Secures $16.9M via Series A Round
Tazapay, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments, announced that it has raised $16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the investment round, “with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund, as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.”
Digital Lending Platform MONIX Closes $20M Round to Support Financial Inclusion in Thailand
MONIX Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based AI-powered digital lending platform, announced that the company has secured US$20 million in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising. The investment round was “led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private equity manager, demonstrating the company’s strong growth in micro-finance lending on the path to IPO in the near future and becoming the market leader in Thailand’s digital lending arena.”
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
Identity Decisioning Platform Alloy Launches in the United Kingdom
US Fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA “with key senior hires and office space in London.”. Alloy‘s Identity Decisioning Platform “helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime.”
Insurtech Cowbell Teams Up with Millennial Shift Technologies, an E-Trading Platform Suite
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced a partnership with Millennial Shift Technologies, a custom branded e-trading platform suite. The partnership will deliver Cowbell’s cyber insurance programs, Cowbell Prime 100 and 250, on Millennial Shift’s e-trading broker platform, mFactor. Now, more than...
October Committed to Supporting Qonto on its Platform Dedicated to Financing Needs of French SMEs
October has been providing financing to Qonto, Europe’s financial management company, for almost two years now. Integrated directly via API with the Qonto platform, October “analyzes customer requests in a few clicks to provide them with an instant loan offer.” With over 40,000 active retail lenders on the October platform, loans are “funded in just 4 days.”
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
Digital Banking: Nubank Announces Management Changes in Nu Colombia
Nu Colombia, Nubank’s (NYSE: NU) subsidiary in the country, announces that Catalina Breton, who has served as General Manager for the past 4 years, will be “stepping down from her role in the upcoming weeks to focus on personal projects.”. Breton will be working “with the team in...
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) Reaches Key Milestones, Sets Strategic Initiatives for 2023
FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation and financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced its 2022 annual results, “highlighting the growth of the open source movement within the financial services industry, along with their 2023 strategic initiatives.”. Led by the more than 2,100 contributors working on FINOS projects...
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
Mike Taormina: Alluvial COO Explains Why Liquid Staking Is The Next Major DeFi Innovation
Crowdfund Insider recently connected with Mike Taormina, Alluvial’s Co-Founder Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Alluvial, he works with industry professionals to build Liquid Collective, an enterprise-grade liquid staking standard. Alluvial is the software development company supporting the implementation of the Liquid Collective protocol. Alluvial is focused on the...
Carbonplace Announces New CEO, Secures $45 Million in Funding
Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in “a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity.” Carbonplace, which “connects buyers and sellers of carbon credits through their banks, secured the seed funding from the financial institutions which founded the fintech: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.”
Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore Extend Cooperation in Financial Supervision
The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reaffirmed the close ties between the two authorities “at the fourth BDCB-MAS Bilateral Roundtable, and discussed new areas of collaboration.”. At the Roundtable, BDCB Managing Director, Rokiah Bakar and MAS Managing Director, Ravi Menon signed a Memorandum...
