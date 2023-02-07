ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

Washington man charged after homemade explosive materials discovered

A Washington man is in custody after authorities discovered homemade explosives and materials used to manufacture explosives. Per the Washington Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had possible bomb-making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company in the Washington area. These searches resulted in locating several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.
WASHINGTON, NC
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
SNOW HILL, NC
Woman shot while inside car, nearby home also hit by gunfire

PINETOPS, Edgecombe County — Chief Stacy Harrell with the Pinetops Police Department said a man came into the department Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to tell them a woman in his car had been shot. It happened around 6 p.m. The man told police the woman was a passenger in...
PINETOPS, NC
Firefighters battling massive fire at Wayne County salvage facility

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Firefighters first responded to a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corporation around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The facility is off Old Mount Olive Hwy. in Dudley. Officials said they are in a defensive mode fighting the fire, protecting all the surrounding...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
GREENVILLE, NC

