wcti12.com
Washington man charged after homemade explosive materials discovered
A Washington man is in custody after authorities discovered homemade explosives and materials used to manufacture explosives. Per the Washington Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had possible bomb-making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company in the Washington area. These searches resulted in locating several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.
wcti12.com
Crime Stoppers looking for pricey paintings stolen from New Bern storage unit
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in finding some stolen property. On Nov. 12, 2022, a breaking and entering and larceny happened at Prime Storage in New Bern. Thomas Rimbey and Casey Salus are suspects in the crimes and law enforcement said...
wcti12.com
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
wcti12.com
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
wcti12.com
Woman shot while inside car, nearby home also hit by gunfire
PINETOPS, Edgecombe County — Chief Stacy Harrell with the Pinetops Police Department said a man came into the department Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to tell them a woman in his car had been shot. It happened around 6 p.m. The man told police the woman was a passenger in...
wcti12.com
Firefighters battling massive fire at Wayne County salvage facility
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Firefighters first responded to a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corporation around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The facility is off Old Mount Olive Hwy. in Dudley. Officials said they are in a defensive mode fighting the fire, protecting all the surrounding...
wcti12.com
"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
