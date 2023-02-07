A Washington man is in custody after authorities discovered homemade explosives and materials used to manufacture explosives. Per the Washington Police Department, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had possible bomb-making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company in the Washington area. These searches resulted in locating several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.

