News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Fire & Rescue vehicle involved in Lincoln crash
BEATRICE - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a Patient to Lincoln, Sunday morning. The crash occurred near South 48th and Nebraska Parkway just prior to 8:00 AM. In a BFR Facebook post, the department stated a vehicle failed to yield to BFR's ambulance at an intersection, totaling the ambulance.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County
HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
klkntv.com
Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond
PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning talks setbacks, decommissioning on latest wind energy meeting
FAIRBURY, NE — The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee now has its full list of recommendations for the county commissioners on wind farm regulations. The board held another meeting Thursday night. They've been tasked with reviewing and taking public input on regulations for potential wind energy projects. Last...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges
FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver injured in beltway rollover
NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Reality Check...courtesy of gusty winds...cooler temps...and some light snow...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief return to more winter-like weather is expected for Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the region over the next 24-to-36 hours...and this front will bring increasing cloudiness...northwesterly winds of 20-to-40 mph...and temperatures “struggling” into the low 30s-to-low 40s...along with the possibility of some light snow, especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. After reaching 50°-or-better five days in a row, Lincoln will see a high in the lower 40s on Thursday while contending with gusty northwest winds and a chance for light rain or light snow. Snowfall amounts for most of Nebraska will be light...generally a trace to 1/2-inch...but some isolated 1 to 2 inch totals will be possible in spots. A mix of light rain or light snow is also possible in the southeast corner of the state Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning....as a southern US weather system grazes our area. Friday will end up mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s-to-low 40s...and the weekend should warm back into the lower 40s-to-lower 50s for most of 10-11 Country with dry conditions expected. Mild-for-February temperatures should continue into early next week...with some small precipitation chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers erase 17-point deficit, earn comeback win over Badgers
LINCOLN - Nebraska put up the largest comeback Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever seen to knock off Wisconsin 73-63. It was homecoming for Bellevue West product Chucky Hepburn, and the first half belonged to the him and the Badgers as Wisconsin would lead by 11 at the first half break.
News Channel Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup
#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
