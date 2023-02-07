ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Fire & Rescue vehicle involved in Lincoln crash

BEATRICE - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a Patient to Lincoln, Sunday morning. The crash occurred near South 48th and Nebraska Parkway just prior to 8:00 AM. In a BFR Facebook post, the department stated a vehicle failed to yield to BFR's ambulance at an intersection, totaling the ambulance.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple cows perish after cattle truck rolls in Thayer County

HEBRON, NE — First responders and cattlemen spent several hours overnight rescuing cattle after a semi truck rolled last night on Highway 81. The Hebron Fire Department says the crash happened just south of the town on the four-lane highway. The truck was hauling 57 cattle when the accident occurred, leaving the livestock trapped inside.
HEBRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
1011now.com

Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond

PICKRELL, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska dog is home safely with its owner after a Gage County Sheriff's deputy rescued it from an icy pond. On Thursday at 5:46 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff's Office was called to an icy pond northwest of Pickrell. A caller reported that a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges

FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver injured in beltway rollover

NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Reality Check...courtesy of gusty winds...cooler temps...and some light snow...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief return to more winter-like weather is expected for Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the region over the next 24-to-36 hours...and this front will bring increasing cloudiness...northwesterly winds of 20-to-40 mph...and temperatures “struggling” into the low 30s-to-low 40s...along with the possibility of some light snow, especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. After reaching 50°-or-better five days in a row, Lincoln will see a high in the lower 40s on Thursday while contending with gusty northwest winds and a chance for light rain or light snow. Snowfall amounts for most of Nebraska will be light...generally a trace to 1/2-inch...but some isolated 1 to 2 inch totals will be possible in spots. A mix of light rain or light snow is also possible in the southeast corner of the state Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning....as a southern US weather system grazes our area. Friday will end up mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s-to-low 40s...and the weekend should warm back into the lower 40s-to-lower 50s for most of 10-11 Country with dry conditions expected. Mild-for-February temperatures should continue into early next week...with some small precipitation chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
OnlyInYourState

This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website

The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
DWIGHT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers erase 17-point deficit, earn comeback win over Badgers

LINCOLN - Nebraska put up the largest comeback Pinnacle Bank Arena has ever seen to knock off Wisconsin 73-63. It was homecoming for Bellevue West product Chucky Hepburn, and the first half belonged to the him and the Badgers as Wisconsin would lead by 11 at the first half break.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood dial in defensively to knock off Pierce in top-5 C1 matchup

#3 Ashland-Greenwood hand #4 Pierce just their third loss on the season after winning the battle of the Blue Jays’ 36-26 away from home. Ashland-Greenwood was stifling defensively, allowing only 8 Pierce points the entire first half. Senior Cougar Konzem led the scoring for Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points. Season...
PIERCE, NE

