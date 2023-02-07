Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Transport Injured Dog to Veterinary Clinic After Collision Sunday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a two vehicle collision on Southbound I270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I370 on Sunday around 7pm. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one dog with a significantly injured leg was transported to a nearby emergency veterinary clinic on Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Downtown Crown Early Sunday Morning
At approximately 1am, early Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to Crown Park Avenue and Ellington Boulevard in Downtown Crown, Gaithersburg for a single vehicle collision. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision caused a rollover with the car ending up on its...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Sunday Afternoon; Seven Shell Casings Located
On February 12 at approximately 12:47 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the Hudson Avenue and Roanoke Avenue area for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings. Officers located seven shell casings indicative of a weapon’s discharge. Those shell casings were impounded.
Police investigating possible stabbing of teenage boy at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. –Montgomery County Police say that on Saturday at about 7:00 pm, they responded to the Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 18300 block of Contour Road for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already left. Officers did not find any victims. A few hours later, […]
Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire
Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
mocoshow.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Suspect Still on the Loose
A stolen vehicle was recovered this morning in Silver Spring. According to Montgomery County Police, “On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers attempted to pulled over the driver of a stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Bel Pre Rd. and Parker Farm Way, where the driver of the stolen vehicle bailed and left the scene. The suspect has not been apprehended.”
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Triple Shooting
Per MCPD: “Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating the shooting of three adult male victims that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in front of 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. At approximately 3:27 a.m., 4th District officers responded to...
mocoshow.com
Update: Juvenile Involved in Strong Arm Carjacking That Occurred on Thursday; Charges Pending
Per Takoma Park Police: On February 10, at approximately 10:14 pm, a detective from the Takoma Park Police Department responded to the Fairfax County, Virginia, Police Department for the recovered carjacked vehicle that was stolen on February 9 from Westmoreland Avenue. Fairfax County Police undercover units located the stolen vehicle in front of a shopping establishment. Four suspects were apprehended. Two of the suspects were 18-year-old adults and the other two were 17-year-old juveniles. Only one of the 17-year-old juveniles, from the District of Columbia, was responsible for the carjacking in Takoma Park. The other juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian. The two adults were charged by Fairfax County Police for theft and possession of stolen property. Charges are pending for the carjacking. This investigation is ongoing and will be updated.
5-year-old boy missing from Prince George's County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night. Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said. Joyner...
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Robberies of Four Food Trucks; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division and Takoma Park Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began in January 2023. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects believed to be responsible for multiple food truck robberies in Montgomery County and Takoma Park.
mocoshow.com
Driver Strikes 13-Year-Old Pedestrian; Non-Life Threatening Injuries Sustained
On Friday February 10, at approximately 6:00 pm, a 13-year- old juvenile pedestrian was struck in the roadway in the area of Carroll Avenue and Manor Circle. According to Takoma Park Police, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The driver remained on scene following the crash. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigation on-going. Case #230006773. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Smoke caused by dropped cigarette forces evacuation of Baltimore Courthouse
A Tuesday morning fire forced a temporary evacuation of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Circuit Courthouse in downtown Baltimore.
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
