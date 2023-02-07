Read full article on original website
Man found dead near a brush pile in Bath County
Kentucky State Police were dispatched to investigate a death in Bath County.
2 men dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
Missing Madison County pony found
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
Man stabbed to death in Owingsville
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens tells WKYT the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday has still not yet been identified. An autopsy Sunday morning revealed the victim died from multiple stab wounds and his death is now being ruled a homicide. Officials are...
Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
Pedestrian hit by car on Leestown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Leestown Road Friday morning. According to Lexington police, around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Leestown Road. Police say believe the pedestrian was standing in the road when the car hit him. He was...
Lexington woman accused of stabbing man, endangering police gets $75K bond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A bond has been set for a Lexington woman accused of stabbing a man and endangering police and firefighters. On Wednesday, a bond of $75,000 was set for Lasielle White. White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.
Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning. The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m. When crews arrived they found a woman dead. Fire officials say it appears the woman was...
Lexington Police asking drivers to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol affects your mind and body in many ways. “You talk different, you act different. sometimes you’re a totally different person than you are when you’re sober. When you have that type of altering substance in your body, it puts you in a place where you risk taking your own life as well as you risk the other people that are out on the highways,” said Sgt. Brandon Muravchick with the Lexington Police Department.
Early-morning fire leaves one dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early-morning fire in Lexington has left one person dead, according to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. Major Roberts said the fire at 225 12th Street appears to have been started by an unhoused individual who was trying to get warm in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The victim’s name has not been released.
Murder/Suicide Investigation on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County, Kentucky
HUSTONVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police ia reporting that on Friday, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 P.M., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County.
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
Building cleared for repairs after winds broke wall, caused gas leak in Lexington
A building is cleared for repairs after winds broke a wall and caused a gas leak in Lexington.
Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert was issued Friday morning by Kentucky State Police for a missing Madison County man. According to KSP, Gerald Williams, of Richmond, has an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s believed Williams left the area on foot.
Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
Man dead after being hit by train in Cynthiana
A man is dead in Cynthiana after being hit by a train.
