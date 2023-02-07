LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol affects your mind and body in many ways. “You talk different, you act different. sometimes you’re a totally different person than you are when you’re sober. When you have that type of altering substance in your body, it puts you in a place where you risk taking your own life as well as you risk the other people that are out on the highways,” said Sgt. Brandon Muravchick with the Lexington Police Department.

