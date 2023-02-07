ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

WKYT 27

WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County pony found

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Madison County sheriffs are reporting the pony has been found and is now home. A horse is currently loose in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding the owner of the horse in the picture below. According...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man stabbed to death in Owingsville

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens tells WKYT the man found dead in Owingsville on Saturday has still not yet been identified. An autopsy Sunday morning revealed the victim died from multiple stab wounds and his death is now being ruled a homicide. Officials are...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man found dead in Bath County Saturday morning

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was found dead behind a home in Bath County Saturday morning. State Police say they got the call around 11 a.m. from a woman who told troopers she found a man dead in the brush behind her house, on High Street in Owingsville.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Pedestrian hit by car on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Leestown Road Friday morning. According to Lexington police, around 6 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Leestown Road. Police say believe the pedestrian was standing in the road when the car hit him. He was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington woman accused of stabbing man, endangering police gets $75K bond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A bond has been set for a Lexington woman accused of stabbing a man and endangering police and firefighters. On Wednesday, a bond of $75,000 was set for Lasielle White. White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies in apartment complex fire Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a house fire early this morning. The Lexington fire department says crews responded to 225 12th street to a structure fire around 4 a.m. When crews arrived they found a woman dead. Fire officials say it appears the woman was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Police asking drivers to stay safe on Super Bowl Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol affects your mind and body in many ways. “You talk different, you act different. sometimes you’re a totally different person than you are when you’re sober. When you have that type of altering substance in your body, it puts you in a place where you risk taking your own life as well as you risk the other people that are out on the highways,” said Sgt. Brandon Muravchick with the Lexington Police Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Early-morning fire leaves one dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early-morning fire in Lexington has left one person dead, according to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department. Major Roberts said the fire at 225 12th Street appears to have been started by an unhoused individual who was trying to get warm in the stairwell of the apartment complex. The victim’s name has not been released.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
CYNTHIANA, KY
fox56news.com

Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Golden Alert issued for missing Madison County man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert was issued Friday morning by Kentucky State Police for a missing Madison County man. According to KSP, Gerald Williams, of Richmond, has an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s believed Williams left the area on foot.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man arrested following string of burglaries

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested following a home burglary investigation. The investigation started on Wednesday after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a burglary report. Officials said several items were taken from a home and an outside garage...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

