The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
torquenews.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Mind-Blowing Product Teaser During Earnings Call

Tesla's Q4 2022 Earnings call just ended, leaving investors and fans alike in a frenzy. CEO Elon Musk teased a major announcement, saying, "We have other products in development. We're not going to reveal them today, but It will blow people's minds when people see them." The cryptic statement has...
msn.com

msn.com

WASHINGTON STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
torquenews.com

Meet Tesla's Megafactory - Capable of Producing 10,000 Megapacks Each Year

Tesla has released a video showing their giant megafactory - it's capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks per year. Tesla's Megafactory in Lathrop, California has gotten a lot of attention lately, due to the fact that it is producing Megapacks, which Tesla sells for around $2 million per unit. This factory has an annual production capacity of 10,000 Megapacks per year. This Tesla battery storage product is a sleeping giant getting ready to awaken and boost Tesla.
LATHROP, CA
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla's production numbers were solid in Q4, even if they missed Wall Street's projections. The stock is much cheaper than it has been in years past, but it's still quite expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
msn.com

Musk prepares Tesla ‘master plan’ for March 1 investor day

Tesla will present a third version of Elon Musk’s “master plan” next month, almost a full year after the chief executive officer said he was working on a next edition. The electric-car maker will outline “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth” during its March 1 investor day, Musk tweeted. Tesla has already said its expansion plans and next-generation platform for cheaper vehicles will be on the agenda.
torquenews.com

Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made

This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.

