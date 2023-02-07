Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Cold start to the weekend, but a warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- A nice weekend is on the way to Central Illinois. After the dangerously high winds Thursday with gusts approaching 60 miles-per-hour, it'll be much calmer today. Skies will become mostly sunny and highs will be around 40°. It'll be rather cold when we wake up Saturday morning...
WAND TV
Spring-like storm on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - A spring-like storm is on the way to Central Illinois. It'll be quiet this morning before showers arrive this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper-40s. Temperatures will continue to rise overnight as the winds pick up. Rain will become heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible toward daybreak.
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
superhits1027.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
WAND TV
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Wbaltv.com
USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Illinois
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Washington Examiner
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
Comments / 0