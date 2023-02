(Mead, NE) -- An injury is being reported from a fire at a building in Saunders County. Firefighters were called to the fire near Highway 11 and County Road Q in Mead just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday after explosions were heard. Several different fire departments had to be called in and it took firefighters several hours to get the fire put out. The person that was hurt is expected to be ok.

