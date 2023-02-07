Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
A super Sunday ahead with warmer temperatures
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WMTW
Windy but warmer, with highs near 50
A breezy and mild day is expected on Friday before a cold front brings mountain snow showers and colder temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures moderate on Sunday and Monday with low pressure passing just south of the region. High pressure brings mild temperatures for the middle of next week. Get your...
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
WMTW
DFIW Commissioner becomes first Mainer to serve on international council
AUGUSTA, Maine — The commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will become the first Mainer to serve on an international council. Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the Northern American Wetlands Conservation Council. “It is an honor to be named to the council and to...
WMTW
Maine DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in death of 3-year-old from fentanyl exposure
BANGOR, Maine — Agovernment agency report clears Maine DHHS of any wrongdoing in the case of a three-year old Old Town girl who died from exposure to fentanyl. The girl’s mother, Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced in November to 19 years in prison on charges of depraved indifference murder, manslaughter, and violating conditions of her release related to the girl’s death.
WMTW
Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine
Maine's Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into Electricity Maine. Since the Commission approved standard offer bids for electrical rates in Maine in November 2022, the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division has received 234 complaints about competitive electrical providers. Of those calls, 166 of them (71%)...
WMTW
IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable
WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
Comments / 0