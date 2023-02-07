ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Windy but warmer, with highs near 50

A breezy and mild day is expected on Friday before a cold front brings mountain snow showers and colder temperatures for Saturday. Temperatures moderate on Sunday and Monday with low pressure passing just south of the region. High pressure brings mild temperatures for the middle of next week. Get your...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Record warmth reaches Maine

Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

DFIW Commissioner becomes first Mainer to serve on international council

AUGUSTA, Maine — The commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will become the first Mainer to serve on an international council. Commissioner Judy Camuso has been appointed to the Northern American Wetlands Conservation Council. “It is an honor to be named to the council and to...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in death of 3-year-old from fentanyl exposure

BANGOR, Maine — Agovernment agency report clears Maine DHHS of any wrongdoing in the case of a three-year old Old Town girl who died from exposure to fentanyl. The girl’s mother, Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced in November to 19 years in prison on charges of depraved indifference murder, manslaughter, and violating conditions of her release related to the girl’s death.
OLD TOWN, ME
WMTW

Public Utilities Commission to investigate Electricity Maine

Maine's Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to open an investigation into Electricity Maine. Since the Commission approved standard offer bids for electrical rates in Maine in November 2022, the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division has received 234 complaints about competitive electrical providers. Of those calls, 166 of them (71%)...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

IRS says Maine's relief checks will not be taxable

WESTBROOK, Maine — Mainers doing their taxes can breathe a little easier. The Internal Revenue Service ruled Friday that state stimulus payments do not need to be reported on their 2022 tax returns. The $850 checks were sent the thousands of Maine homes in 2022 to help with economic...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy