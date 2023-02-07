Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls flat 62-41 to Michigan State, losing streak extends to season-long 6 gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Powerball results for 02/11/23; jackpot worth $37 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $37 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 11. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 13 will be worth $45 million with a cash option of $23.7 million. The...
Kent County woman wins $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show
A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
Finally Paid Off! MI Man Wins $1.5M Lottery Using Kids’ Birthdays
Being persistent with his numbers paid off big for this Livingston County man. Playing the lottery often comes with a lot of superstitions for players. Many people play the same numbers over and over, while others only use particular stores and machines to buy their tickets. Staying consistent helped this Livingston County man with the Lotto 47 jackpot.
Livingston County man wins $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot
A Livingston County man's special set of numbers recently became a winning set, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 64-year-old player's Lotto 47 ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Jan. 7 — 2-9-20-22-24-39 — to win a $1.15 million jackpot. He purchased the ticket at a Kroger located at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle...
wcsx.com
The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan
Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in January
There was one Michigan Lottery prize won that stood out among the other big wins in January. A Lotto 47 ticket sold at a Kroger in Pinckney won a $1.15-million jackpot. The ticket matched the numbers drawn Jan. 7 — 2-9-20-22-24-39, according to the Michigan Lottery. It was the first Lotto 47 jackpot win of 2023.
Michigan woman thought email about lottery jackpot was a scam
A Michigan woman said she initially disregarded an email informing her of a $110,689 lottery prize because she thought it was a scam.
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Check your tickets! 2 Michiganders win $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing
The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night. Those numbers were 05-11-22-23-69. The Powerball number was 7.
Voice News
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Washington store that sold winning Powerball ticket donates money to food bank
A Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold by one store which took their bonus money for the sale and decided to give it to a good cause.
lansingcitypulse.com
Doobie Tuesday and pizza deals: Cannabis biz turns to old-school promos
Demand is growing in Michigan’s cannabis market, with sales setting records. But prices are plummeting with too much product floods the market. Cannabis businesses are turning to traditional marketing methods to boost brand loyalty — and, they hope, profitability. Retailers know promotions can drive sales. So consumers in...
Michigan's recreation passport cost to increase for first time in 3 years
Michigan residents will soon see a higher price when purchasing a recreation passport. The fee to purchase a passport will change from $12 to $13 for vehicles, the first price increase since 2020. Part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the passport provides access to state parks, recreation areas,...
$1M lottery ticket sold at Florida Circle K
A 53-year-old Florida man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
