Lansing, MI

wcsx.com

The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan

Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?

An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Doobie Tuesday and pizza deals: Cannabis biz turns to old-school promos

Demand is growing in Michigan’s cannabis market, with sales setting records. But prices are plummeting with too much product floods the market. Cannabis businesses are turning to traditional marketing methods to boost brand loyalty — and, they hope, profitability. Retailers know promotions can drive sales. So consumers in...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows

Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE

