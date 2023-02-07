ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Damar Hamlin honored before Super Bowl 57, says his goal is to play again

The sports world came together this football season to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Sunday, Hamlin was center stage once again. Hamlin was honored in the pregame ceremony of Super Bowl LVII inside State Farm Stadium. The safety was present on the field and surrounded by the medical workers who saved his life after he suffered cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengal on Jan. 2.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Patriots given +5000 odds to win 2024 Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be hoping to improve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield, MA
