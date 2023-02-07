Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl online for free, without cable | TV schedule, start time
The biggest NFL football game of the year is here as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. This year’s big game will air on TV via FOX in English and FOX Deportes in Spanish. However, fans who watch to stream without cable TV can also watch the Super Bowl for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV.
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial stars Kevin Garnett and shows a nicer Boston
Can you imagine if people in the city of Boston welcomed New York Yankee fans into Fenway Park with open arms? What about a place where people didn’t fight over parallel parking spots in Southie?. Or how about a nicer version of Celtics legend Kevin Garnett? Can you imagine...
Damar Hamlin honored before Super Bowl 57, says his goal is to play again
The sports world came together this football season to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Sunday, Hamlin was center stage once again. Hamlin was honored in the pregame ceremony of Super Bowl LVII inside State Farm Stadium. The safety was present on the field and surrounded by the medical workers who saved his life after he suffered cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengal on Jan. 2.
Rex Ryan is a candidate to join the staff of a Patriots 2023 opponent (report)
Could the Patriots be in Rex Ryan’s crosshairs once again?. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach is repeatedly being considered as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. According to FOX Sports, Jay Glazer, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan to join his staff as the defensive play caller.
Patriots given +5000 odds to win 2024 Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be hoping to improve...
