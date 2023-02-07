ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 22

Daniel Cardoza
5d ago

antisemitism has become a term to describe hypocrisy as long as they celebrate families being ripped from their homes.

Reply(3)
8
CharlieBrown
5d ago

Antisemitism has been used as a weapon by some of the most racist, bigoted and hateful people on those planet. And now people are starting to realize it, and take a closer look at those that continue to falsely accuse others, while being extremely racist themselves.

Reply(2)
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Spun

Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show

While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy