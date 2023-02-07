The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public hearing the evening of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, regarding a proposed intersection improvement project for the U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 east junction in Westville. A news release from INDOT Northwest said the need for this project stems from the high number of crashes at U.S. 6 and U.S. 421 resulting from westbound traffic going through the stop sign or failing to yield once stopped. As proposed, the project involves constructing a single-lane roundabout. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. CST at Westville Middle/Senior High School. Project representatives will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5 p.m. and again after the presentation.The meeting will also be streamed live on the INDOT Northwest Facebook page . View project documents on the INDOT website here .

WESTVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO