ONEIDA COUNTY – A Supervisor for the Town of Newbold in Oneida County is facing charges of election fraud and misconduct in office, both Class I felonies. James C. Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and appeared in Oneida County court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Judge Michael Bloom set a $5,000.00 signature bond for Staskiewicz.

ONEIDA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO