Town of Newbold Supervisor charged with election fraud, misconduct in office
ONEIDA COUNTY – A Supervisor for the Town of Newbold in Oneida County is facing charges of election fraud and misconduct in office, both Class I felonies. James C. Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and appeared in Oneida County court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Judge Michael Bloom set a $5,000.00 signature bond for Staskiewicz.
TFD holds annual banquet, awards ceremony
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Volunteer Fire Department (TFD) held its annual banquet and awards ceremony at Pine Tree Supper Club on Saturday, Feb. 4, honoring members’ service and giving special recognition to those who have served the longest. Taylor Randall was named Firefighter of the Year. Mickey Loka...
