Washington, DC

Dealing with the winter slump

By Taniya Wright
DC News Now
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the winter gloom and the holidays over, many people may feel a bit down. Those post-holiday blues can also affect children.

Brittany LaFleur, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and Supervisor, Registered Play Therapist, and founder of Your Best Self Therapy stopped by our DC News Now studios to talk about ways to help your children if they are feeling that winter slump.

For more information: https://yourbestselftherapy.com/

