Related
wchstv.com
Hit-and-run incident involving school bus under investigation in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a school bus in Mingo County. On Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. a driver struck a school bus along Breeden Creek Road and fled the scene, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
thelevisalazer.com
COPPER THIEVES ‘STRIPPING’ MARTIN COUNTY, SHERIFF MAY CALL IN FBI
In the past several months, the Martin County Sheriff Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the sheriff office arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said Martin County Sheriff...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation
Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
WSAZ
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
lootpress.com
Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
wchstv.com
Troopers: Woman accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Kentucky detention center
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A woman accused of driving under the influence in Carter County, Kentucky, picked up more charges after jail officials said she allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into the facility. June Holbrook, 56, was initially stopped in Grayson, Kentucky, after troopers said they observed her...
wchstv.com
Records: Man charged after Clay EMS workers say he threw jug in vehicle that caught fire
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man has been charged in Clay County with third-degree arson after two EMS workers said they saw a suspect throw a clear gallon jug containing a brownish liquid into a pickup truck and the vehicle burst into flames. The incident...
Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
WSAZ
Copper theft investigation turns up class ring lost nearly 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A copper theft investigation turned up something much more rare and valuable in its own special way. While executing a search warrant Wednesday in the Cabin Creek area, detectives found a class ring inside a vehicle that dated back to 1965, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
q95fm.net
West Virginia Man Arrested and Charged with Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
An update from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office:. Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati OH was arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on the following charges;. Elijah Hall-possession with intent to deliver (Meth), possession with intent to deliver (Fentanyl), possession...
Sunday morning working fire at former West Virginia taxidermy shop
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop. Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road. Crews got on the scene and were […]
WSAZ
Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say man sought in stolen credit card investigation identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 2/7/23. Charleston police said they have identified a man who they said is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at various locations in Charleston-South Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has posted a photo of the man Monday on...
Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
WSAZ
Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
