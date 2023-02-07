ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

wchstv.com

Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation

Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

West Virginia Man Arrested and Charged with Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl

An update from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office:. Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati OH was arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on the following charges;. Elijah Hall-possession with intent to deliver (Meth), possession with intent to deliver (Fentanyl), possession...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Drug trafficking investigation ends in two arrests

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A drug distribution investigation ended Monday with the arrest of two people in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, of Ashland, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022. A search...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV

