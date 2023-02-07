BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.

DANVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO