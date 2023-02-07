ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years. They’ll roll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. through the twin...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish. “Our people are killing one another,” said Pastor Morell Smith. “What can we do about it?”. NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes. Updated: 15 hours ago. ULM, Louisiana Tech, and...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records. On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Wossman boy’s basketball beats Carroll, finishes undefeated in District 1-3A

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish. Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish. Adopt a Pet: Meet Midnight!. Updated: 20 hours ago. Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to...
MONROE, LA

