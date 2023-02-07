The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month, Southern Ledge Pools and Patios at 306 East Main Cross in Taylorville, is being recognized. This business is run by Teresa Wiltsie and she was recognized with a certificate. Becky Edwards, with BNG Administrative Services, was on hand to give her her award.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO