Lorene Trent
Lorene Trent, 89, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Hickory Estates in Taylorville. She was born on April 28, 1933 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of William H. Dunne and Lorella M. Paulsen. Lorene married James Wheeler Trent on September 9, 2023 in Delphi, Indiana and he preceded her in death.
Lloyd Named Colleague Of The Month For TMH
Taylorville Memorial Hospital has announced its Colleague of the Month for January. Deanna Lloyd, a certified occupational therapist assistant with TMH is the Colleague of the Month. The person who nominated Lloyd says that she is invested in each patient’s recovery and works to help them return home able to complete daily living tasks, if possible.
New Firefighter Sworn In At Taylorville City Council Meeting
The Taylorville City Council met on Monday evening at City Hall for their regular city council meeting. Firefighter Zach DeLong took the oath of office to officially swear in with the Taylorville Fire Department. The board then approved minutes from various committee meetings and the January 17th regular city council meeting. The board then heard a presentation from Reg Ankrom with Simec Energy.
Taylorville Food Pantry Renovations Nearly Finished
Taylorville Food Pantry’s renovations are nearly finished. Co-Coordinator Amy Hagen says that this is great news for their storage space. Hagen believes the updated food pantry provides a better overall experience. Hagen is excited to have some extra space to sort through food. Learn more at taylorvillefoodpantry.com. Hagen appeared...
Southern Ledge Honored With Business Of The Month
The Miller Media Group along with BNG Administrative Services are recognizing a local business every month for their “Business of the Month.” This month, Southern Ledge Pools and Patios at 306 East Main Cross in Taylorville, is being recognized. This business is run by Teresa Wiltsie and she was recognized with a certificate. Becky Edwards, with BNG Administrative Services, was on hand to give her her award.
Area Arrests And Accidents 02/8/23
Arrests – 2-6-23 CODY J LONG 36 TAYLORVILLE ARRESTED BY CCSO ON AN FTA WARRANT. 2-6-23 MACKENZIE RAYMOND 31 MORRISONVILLE ARRESTED BY CCSO ON AN FTA WARRANT. 2-7-23 Jennifer Smith 35 Pana arrested by CCSO on an FTA Warrant. 2-7-23 Lisa Harker 47 Olney arrested by CCSO on an...
