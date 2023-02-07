Read full article on original website
Another major store closing in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
Minnesota Viking Surprises 8-Year-Old With Tickets To The Super Bowl
Devin Dee, an 8-year-old boy from St. Louis Park, is a kid that has overcome incredible obstacles in his life; including having a diagnosis of Oppositional Defiant Disorder, or ODD, that affects the way he reacts to daily situations. Mark says his great, great-nephew is very athletic and has recently...
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OnlyInYourState
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
Minnesota Twins Will Bring Back Unique Fun for 2 Days this Summer
How many times have you seen those movies where they're hitting golf balls off a roof, or up high on a hill and thought I'd like to do that? Yes, you can have an experience similar to that at a place such as Top Golf. But wouldn't it be even cooler if you were hitting golf balls from a top tier deck at the Minnesota Twins Stadium?
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
SKOL! Are Minnesota Football Fans Considered Some Of The Best…or Worst?!
I've been to a few Vikings football games in the past few years; and I'd have to say that I feel we have, for the most part; pretty good fan etiquette. There are definitely those that cross the line, but for the most part, we can sit in the same section with our enemies and only one or two drunks will shout out unrecognizable words about how great the Vikings are and about how terrible their team is. WalletHub shared their findings.
New Live Music Venue Opening In Uptown Minneapolis
There just can't be too many live music venues, in my opinion. For several reasons it's been tough for some of these live music venues to make a go of it. The pandemic put several venues in jeopardy and for some it's just a tough road staying afloat for one reason or another.
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon
Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Aldi in north Minneapolis permanently closing on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently.The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive.In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring."We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon," the spokesperson said.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
fox9.com
Bell Lofts: Ex-residents of condemned Minneapolis building plead for landlord accountability
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former residents of the Bell Lofts apartment building are calling on the City of Minneapolis not to renew their former landlord's rental license and for Attorney General Keith Ellison to open an investigation. It's been 40 days since Ikedra West woke up on a Wednesday night...
hot967.fm
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
