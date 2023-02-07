Read full article on original website
aroundosceola.com
Association of Poinciana Villages dazzles at Annual Gala in Celebration of Homeowners
The Association of Poinciana Villages kicked off the new year with a celebration of the most beautiful homes in Poinciana. The annual Poinciana Beautiful Awards Gala was held Saturday, January 28th, and nearly 300 residents were in attendance. Guests were treated to a glamourous evening that included food and drinks...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
positivelyosceola.com
Local Businessman, Leader in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ryan R. Munns, to hit the mission fields of France
After serving for nine years as president of the St. Cloud Florida stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osceola County, President Ryan R. Munns was released in October of 2022 as president and will be headed to Paris France for 3 years to oversee 100+ proselyting and service missionaries, leaving behind his career at Bogin, Munns and Munns, and life in Saint Cloud.
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
10NEWS
Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital
DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead. Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
bungalower
“Castle Park” playground facing some big changes/upgrades
A 35-year-old wooden playground in Winter Park could see some big upgrades and possibly even a complete overhaul in the near future. “Castle Park,” a wooden jungle gym in Martin Luther King Jr. Park has been one of the most beloved public play areas in Winter Park since it was built in 1987 and is one of the last remaining wooden playgrounds in the area. The structure features a series of turret-like towers that helped to give it its nickname and was originally built by volunteers using donated materials and equipment and designed by Robert Leathers (Website).
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
mynews13.com
Orlando leaders approve funding to help more homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders took a step forward in an effort to get more homeless people off the streets. City and community leaders say there’s been a noticeable surge in the homeless living in tents on streets, especially in the Parramore community. What You Need To...
mynews13.com
Disney's planned job cuts to impact parks division
ORLANDO, Fla — The Walt Disney Co.’s planned jobs cuts will impact every division across the company, including parks, according to an email Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro sent to employees on Thursday. What You Need To Know. Disney to cut 7,000 jobs across...
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis Presley
During World War II, the city turned the Municipal Auditorium over to its service men twice a month for dances. On May 11, 1955, while on their first tour of Florida with Hank Snow's All-Star Jamboree, Elvis, Scotty, and Bill performed at the Auditorium in Orlando for the first of three times.
Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
WESH
4 teens arrested for vandalizing Volusia County elementary school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four teen boys have been arrested for the vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School. Surveillance video at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange from Sunday shows four people at the Taylor Road school around 2 a.m. One of them takes a fire extinguisher and...
Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary
“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”
mynews13.com
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
oviedocommunitynews.org
Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward
Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
WESH
Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project
Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
