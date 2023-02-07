ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hill County, GA

13WMAZ

Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins 8-year-old child injured, according to Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher. At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The child was in a home...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties

TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 21-year-old man is sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, for killing a man in Perry. Cornelius Murray pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. In July 2021, Perry Police arrested Murray and 18-year-old Natajah Culpepper in the...
PERRY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student

ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
WALB 10

Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
VALDOSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins commercial building on fire Sunday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire Sunday morning, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department Shift Commander. They got the call at 7:12 a.m. about a building on fire on North Davis Drive and Ignico Drive. There were heavy flames...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta Regional Airport could see several improvements

Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. A great reward for the hard work of an accomplished South Georgian!. Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Coca-Cola UNITED started in 2015 in Montgomery, Ala. Since then, the...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON

ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges

A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
13WMAZ

Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday. Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.
PERRY, GA

