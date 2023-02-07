BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.

4 DAYS AGO