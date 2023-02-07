Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Is it too late to try them?: Bo Dukes, Ryan Duke attorneys ask judge to throw out Ben Hill County charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — All eight hours of a hearing Tuesday was about answering the question-- Is it too late to try Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke in Ben Hill County?. The two—both already serving prison sentences—were back in court Tuesday. In May of last year,...
Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins 8-year-old child injured, according to Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher. At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The child was in a home...
WALB 10
DNA technology solves almost four decade old southwest Ga. death investigation case
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties
TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
41nbc.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 21-year-old man is sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, for killing a man in Perry. Cornelius Murray pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. In July 2021, Perry Police arrested Murray and 18-year-old Natajah Culpepper in the...
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student
ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
WALB 10
Flood warnings extended in parts of SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fl. announced flood advisories in much of SWGA. The flood warning was extended for Brooks and Lowndes counties until further notice. Minor flooding is forecasted for the Withlacoochee River above Valdosta, near Skipper Bridge Rd. The flood warning was extended...
Warner Robins commercial building on fire Sunday morning
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire Sunday morning, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department Shift Commander. They got the call at 7:12 a.m. about a building on fire on North Davis Drive and Ignico Drive. There were heavy flames...
WALB 10
Valdosta Regional Airport could see several improvements
Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. A great reward for the hard work of an accomplished South Georgian!. Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Coca-Cola UNITED started in 2015 in Montgomery, Ala. Since then, the...
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Portions of State Route 7 in Lowndes County, Echols County and parts of Florida are closed due to water on the road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The main area affected will be State Route 7 in Lowndes and Echols County between Lakepark,...
douglasnow.com
Convicted murderer Wallace Lee petitions for new trial, judge to hear motion beginning March 1
For almost six years, Wallace Lee has been in prison serving a life sentence for the double murder of 33-year-old Meghan Bowen and 39-year-old James Harden. Next month, Lee will return to the Superior Court of Coffee County for a judge to hear his motion for a new trial. Evidence...
southgatv.com
SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON
ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
Flexing muscle: Alma Bacon County tightens grip on Darien Mcintosh
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Alma Bacon County's performance in a 66-45 destruction of Darien Mcintosh for a Georgia girls basketball victory on February 11.
douglasnow.com
Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges
A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church
PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday. Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.
Comments / 0