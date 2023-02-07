Read full article on original website
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Girl, 13, leads troopers on 100 mph chase with 11-year-old as a passenger
A 13-year-old Colorado girl led Nebraska state police on a car chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour with an 11-year-old boy as a passenger, Nebraska State Patrol said. Troopers found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after performing a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the Nissan Pathfinder the child was driving, police said in a news release.
Minnesota Man Gets 40 Years For Fatally Stabbing Wife Dozens Of Times And Going On The Run
Eric Reinbold was convicted of stabbing his wife 27 times and leaving her body to be recovered by her son. The words "Jesus, forgive me of my sins" were written on a note that was discovered next to Lissette Reinbold's body.
Armed man shot by police inside Target didn't fire at people
A man who entered a crowded Target store in Nebraska armed with an AR-15-style weapon was shot by police less than 10 minutes after firing his first round, according to a timeline released Friday. No one else was hurt, and the timeline made no mention of Joseph Jones firing directly...
