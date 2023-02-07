ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
TODAY.com

Girl, 13, leads troopers on 100 mph chase with 11-year-old as a passenger

A 13-year-old Colorado girl led Nebraska state police on a car chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour with an 11-year-old boy as a passenger, Nebraska State Patrol said. Troopers found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after performing a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the Nissan Pathfinder the child was driving, police said in a news release.
KEARNEY, NE
