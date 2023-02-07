Read full article on original website
Knicks’ Josh Hart shines in team debut versus Jazz
New York Knicks’ recently acquired guard Josh Hart made his highly-anticipated debut with the team Saturday against the Utah Jazz, and he did not disappoint one bit. Playing approximately 25 minutes off the bench in the 126-120 victory against Utah, Hart finished with a fantastic all-around stat line, scoring 11 points, snagging seven rebounds, dishing four assists, swiping four steals, and hitting two three-pointers in the win.
Knicks: Brunson and Randle dominate despite loss to Sixers
The New York Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday 119-108 after leading for most of the game, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson put on a show despite the tough loss. The star pair combined to score 60 points (30 points each) on 23-39 shooting and hit seven three-pointers Friday, putting on an absolute clinic against one of the league’s best teams.
Knicks injury update: Mitchell Robinson still not cleared for contact
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s return from thumb surgery is still without a definite timetable. But the team remains hopeful of getting their starting center back after the All-Star break. “He’s doing a lot on the court right now,” said Thibodeau, while quickly adding he has yet to...
Foco releases New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider ’50th’ Bobblehead
Collectors of New York Rangers memorabilia will absolutely want to secure the limited Chris Kreider 50-goal Bobblehead that Foco released on Thursday. The New York Rangers had not had a player score 50 goals in a season since the 2005-2006 season when Jaromir Jagr reached the milestone. Last season that mark was equaled by Chris Kreider.
