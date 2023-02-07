The New York Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday 119-108 after leading for most of the game, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson put on a show despite the tough loss. The star pair combined to score 60 points (30 points each) on 23-39 shooting and hit seven three-pointers Friday, putting on an absolute clinic against one of the league’s best teams.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO