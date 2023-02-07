ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Josh Hart shines in team debut versus Jazz

New York Knicks’ recently acquired guard Josh Hart made his highly-anticipated debut with the team Saturday against the Utah Jazz, and he did not disappoint one bit. Playing approximately 25 minutes off the bench in the 126-120 victory against Utah, Hart finished with a fantastic all-around stat line, scoring 11 points, snagging seven rebounds, dishing four assists, swiping four steals, and hitting two three-pointers in the win.
Knicks: Brunson and Randle dominate despite loss to Sixers

The New York Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers Friday 119-108 after leading for most of the game, but Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson put on a show despite the tough loss. The star pair combined to score 60 points (30 points each) on 23-39 shooting and hit seven three-pointers Friday, putting on an absolute clinic against one of the league’s best teams.
