Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
Lina Hidalgo fires back at Texas comptroller over 'defund police' claims
"Go back to accounting class," the Harris County judge told the comptroller.
Off-duty HPD officer working extra job stops gunman in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman was arrested after firing at a group of people following an altercation in downtown Houston, according to police. It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Dallas St. near the Hyatt Regency Houston. Police said they were called out to assist an off-duty HPD officer...
Harris County officials lift shelter-in-place order after hazardous chemical leak
Harris County officials lift shelter-in-place order for a hazardous chemical leak at a Katy warehouse.
Dad Charged For Lying About 4-Year-Old Son Being Shot In Texas Road Rage
Gendri Aguillon has faced charges for lying about his 4-year-old son being shot in a road rage in Texas. Fortunately, the shot was non-fatal and the child is in a stable condition. On February 9, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about a road rage incident...
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
'An open race:' Houston City Council's Robert Gallegos to run for mayor
If elected, Gallegos would be the Bayou City's first Latino mayor.
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
Warrant: Moving boxes believed to be full of marijuana found in house where man was found dead
HOUSTON — The search of a northwest Houston home where a man was found dead late last month uncovered what police believe to be moving boxes filled with marijuana, according to a search warrant. Houston police said they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot to death in a home on...
Fascinating facts you might not know about Houston’s Market Square Park
The beautiful park is the heartbeat of downtown's Historic District.
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
Driver killed after getting ejected from vehicle during crash in east Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Harris County, where a driver was ejected from their vehicle. Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 5000 block of Hopper near East Little York and E. Mt. Houston shortly after 2 a.m. Responding officers found...
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Dramatic, one-of-a-kind West University mansion lists for $3.9M
The home's kitchen has nearly two of everything: islands, pantries, ovens and dishwashers.
What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Houston, TX
