Kim Jong-un makes chilling demand in first public appearance in over 36 days

Kim Jong-un has ordered his military to strengthen their readiness for war in his first public appearance in more than 36 days.

On Monday (6 February), the North Korea leader led the meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), members discussed "major military and political tasks" and the "long-term issues concerning the orientation for army building."

"Studied and discussed there were ... the issue of constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills of the KPA to cope with the prevailing situation and more strictly perfecting the preparedness for war," the agency added.

During the meeting, the military branch responsible for nuclear missiles was renamed. This marked the first time the branch has ever been mentioned in state media.

Members went on to discuss changes in the organisation to "fundamentally improve and strengthen" their military. However, no specific changes were said to be outlined.

Photos of the meeting released in state media revealed new flags for all Korean People’s Army (KPA) branches, including the "Missile General Bureau".

The meeting comes after North Korea is reported to expect a military parade for the founding anniversary of its armed forces on Wednesday 8 February.

Kim sparked speculations about his health after skipping his third Politburo meeting on Sunday (5 February).

The North Korea leader is frequently photographed during missile tests and meetings but is known to take breaks from public appearances.

His longest was in 2014 when he reappeared in the public eye with a cane. During the time, South Korea’s spy agency claimed he had a cyst removed from his ankle

