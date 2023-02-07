Michael Jordan was primarily known for his wizardry on the basketball floor, but away from the hardwood he was also recognized as a style icon. One of his most iconic outfits was his matching tee and shorts set that he rocked at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. It’s served as inspiration for various Jordan Brand models like the Air Jordan 7 and the Air Jordan 1 Low, and now it’s making its way into the six-time champion’s performance line as this Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” colorway has just emerged.

2 DAYS AGO