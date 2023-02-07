Read full article on original website
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
Another Nike SB Dunk Low Decon "N7" Has Surfaced
Since October of last year, various peeks into Nike’s N7 collection for 2023 have hit the net. The line celebrates and honors Native American and Indigenous communities with thematic apparel and footwear releasing each year in support of Nike’s N7 Fund which has aided over 270 communities and organizations since 2009, awarding over $8 million USD in grants. Now, it has been revealed that.
Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear
Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
Emerging U.K. Label Magic Castles Debuts Dreamy SS23 Collection
The U.K. is packed with emerging talent looking to set their mark on the fashion scene, so can be said for rising imprint Magic Castles. Led by designer Chris Stoker, the brand injects vibrant motifs into wardrobe staples pulled from a dream-like reality. Magic Castles is “inspired by daydreams for...
Salomon Presents the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED
As part of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Salomon has brought back its Jungle Ultra in a low-cut design. The hybrid design is crafted for hardwearing hiking and urban adventures with a new sleek profile. Coming in “Black/Magnet/Ebony” and “Dull Gold/Kangaroo/Safari” colorways, the Jungle Ultra Low ADVANCED is reworked with enhanced...
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
Bodega Joins Forces With G-SHOCK to Debut New DW-5600 Watch
Teaming up with Boston streetwear boutique Bodega, G-SHOCK has unveiled a newly reiterated DW-5600 timepiece in celebrating its 40th anniversary. Sets to appeal to regular users, enthusiasts, and seasoned collectors, the DW-5600BDG23-1 inherits the quintessential model’s incredible shock and water resistance. Appearance-wise, it combines Bodega’s distinctive vision and design aesthetics with G-SHOCKS’s utilitarian appeal to form a one-of-a-kind accessory that doubles as a functional time-teller.
Official Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy"
Following the release of commemorative Air Max 97s, now dedicates its new Air Max Scorpion silhouette to late NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy. Rudy was famously responsible for coming up with the novel idea of adding air units to Nike sneakers. With the approval of Nike founder Phil Knight, the first “Air” sneakers known as the Air Tailwind were released in 1978. The technology was later patented in 1980.
Kelela Releases Sophomore Album ‘RAVEN’
After a little over five years, Kelela’s long-awaited sophomore album, RAVEN, has finally arrived. Since the beginning of the year, Kelela has released a selection of tracks from the project, which both built excitement and offered a glimpse at what’s to come sonically. Clocking in at one hour and three minutes through 15 tracks, the project offers a multidimensional sonic and emotional experience.
Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
Popular Jewelry Designs Diamond Encrusted Gold Pieces for Rihanna Ahead of Superbowl
With Superbowl LVII, also known as the Rihannabowl, on the horizon, a series of commercials and activations have arisen in anticipation of football’s biggest day of the year. But in building excitement for this year’s halftime show by Rihanna, New York City’s infamous Popular Jewelry has designed three custom pieces for the superstar/business mogul.
Official Images of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection
Since 2004, has teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with the Doernbecher Freestyle initiative. Every year, Nike Employee Design volunteers collaborate with a select few OHSU Doernbecher patients to craft motivational designs in footwear, apparel and equipment. These creations are auctioned off for fundraising purposes, and later offered to the public in limited quantities. In October of last year, the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 was revealed, starring six talented designers and their six sneakers paired with matching apparel.
Air Jordan 37 Low Adopts the "Nothing But Net" Motif
Michael Jordan was primarily known for his wizardry on the basketball floor, but away from the hardwood he was also recognized as a style icon. One of his most iconic outfits was his matching tee and shorts set that he rocked at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. It’s served as inspiration for various Jordan Brand models like the Air Jordan 7 and the Air Jordan 1 Low, and now it’s making its way into the six-time champion’s performance line as this Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” colorway has just emerged.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the previous release featuring multiple Dr.Marten’s footwear, HBX Archives is back with more outerwear, footwear, and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and. ,...
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance
A pregnant Rihanna — as confirmed by her reps to Rolling Stone — graced the Super Bowl LVII stage for a stunning Halftime Show performance, marking her first live public show in five years. Dressed in all red and surrounded by backup dancers in white, the ANTI artist...
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "White Cement"
UPDATE: After surfacing by way of detailed imagery last December, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “White Cement” has officially been revealed by Nike. Modeled after the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the kicks borrow the ever-iconic “Cement Print” patterns and lay them down across the upper’s overlays. Dropping as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 lineup, the inline colorway is currently slated to drop on May 6, 2023 for $180 USD.
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Gets a Classic White, Red and Black Color Scheme
Whether for the cozy airport fits, bold street style get-ups or just to lounge around the house in, slides have dominated the sneaker marketplace and have essentially forced brands to continue pumping out new silhouettes. Brands like. have been responding to these trends quickly, and one model that will be...
Teddy Santis Teases An Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 Collaboration
Aimé Leon Dore is ready to shake up the sneakersphere for the first time in 2023, as founder Teddy Santis has revealed a new 860v2 collab with New Balance. Originally released in 2012 as popular all-purpose running shoe (it even won a coveted Editor’s Choice award from Runners World), the 860v2 has seen a revival in recent years as a partner to other New Balance models like the 2002R and the 1906R. Now, ALD is taking it on for the first time in a move that’s all but guaranteed to put it in the spotlight.
