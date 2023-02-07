Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings

History will be made in Super Bowl LVII and here are the fantasy football rankings to guide you along the way.

The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles .



This year marks Andy Reid's tenth consecutive season with a winning record and the Chiefs third Super Bowl in four years. Under the tutelage of second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles improved in almost every way. Both teams are led by excellent quarterback play, but it may boil down to which defense can bend but not break. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites .



So without further ado, here are my Super Bowl LVII ranking lists (check the previous link daily for updates):

Quarterbacks



Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. SF) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CIN)

Running Backs



Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. KC) Isiah Pacheco, KC (at PHI) Jerick McKinnon, KC (at PHI) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. KC) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. KC) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI)

Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. KC) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. KC) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at PHI) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at PHI) Kadarius Toney, KC (at PHI) Skyy Moore, KC (at PHI) Quez Watkins, PHI (vs. KC) Zach Pascal, PHI (vs. KC)

Tight Ends



Travis Kelce, KC (at PHI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. KC) Noah Gray, KC (at PHI) Jack Stoll, PHI (at KC)

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Flex (RB/WR/TE)



Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at PHI) A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. KC) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. KC) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. KC) Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at PHI) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. KC) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (at PHI) Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at PHI) Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (vs. KC) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at PHI) Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (at PHI) Noah Gray, TE, KC (at PHI) Skyy Moore, WR, KC (at PHI) Quez Watkins, WR, PHI (vs. KC) Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. KC) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI) Zach Pascal, WR, PHI (vs. KC) Jack Stoll, TE, PHI (vs. KC)

Kickers



Harrison Butker, KC (at PHI) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SF)

Team Defenses