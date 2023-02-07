ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjwaX_0kf6uW0L00

History will be made in Super Bowl LVII and here are the fantasy football rankings to guide you along the way.

The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles .

This year marks Andy Reid's tenth consecutive season with a winning record and the Chiefs third Super Bowl in four years. Under the tutelage of second-year head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles improved in almost every way. Both teams are led by excellent quarterback play, but it may boil down to which defense can bend but not break. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites .

So without further ado, here are my Super Bowl LVII ranking lists (check the previous link daily for updates):

Quarterbacks

  1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. SF)
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CIN)

Running Backs

  1. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. KC)
  2. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at PHI)
  3. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at PHI)
  4. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. KC)
  5. Boston Scott, PHI (vs. KC)
  6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI)

Wide Receivers

  1. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. KC)
  2. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. KC)
  3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at PHI)
  4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at PHI)
  5. Kadarius Toney, KC (at PHI)
  6. Skyy Moore, KC (at PHI)
  7. Quez Watkins, PHI (vs. KC)
  8. Zach Pascal, PHI (vs. KC)

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at PHI)
  2. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. KC)
  3. Noah Gray, KC (at PHI)
  4. Jack Stoll, PHI (at KC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06f7Mg_0kf6uW0L00

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

  1. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at PHI)
  2. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. KC)
  3. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. KC)
  4. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. KC)
  5. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at PHI)
  6. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. KC)
  7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (at PHI)
  8. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at PHI)
  9. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (vs. KC)
  10. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at PHI)
  11. Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (at PHI)
  12. Noah Gray, TE, KC (at PHI)
  13. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (at PHI)
  14. Quez Watkins, WR, PHI (vs. KC)
  15. Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. KC)
  16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI)
  17. Zach Pascal, WR, PHI (vs. KC)
  18. Jack Stoll, TE, PHI (vs. KC)

Kickers

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (at PHI)
  2. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SF)

Team Defenses

  1. Eagles, PHI (vs. KC)
  2. Chiefs, KC (at PHI)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzAnC_0kf6uW0L00
Bet $10, Get $10: Big Game Parlay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sports Illustrated

Mahomes and Kelce, Summer-School Teachers

Patrick Mahomes really can do everything. That includes teaching, according to his private quarterbacks coach. Jeff Christensen saw this last summer, when Mahomes invited all his targets—several of whom were new to the Chiefs’ roster—to Fort Worth, Texas, where they’d train together to erase any ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

127K+
Followers
48K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy