UFC Opening Performance Institute in Mexico

The third of its kind, the new Performance Institute seeks to build an even larger talent pool from Mexico.

UFC has announced plans to open an MMA training and development facility in Mexico City, Mexico.

Set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, the UFC Performance Institute will serve as a training space designed to develop mixed martial artists from Mexico. When the structure of the building is completed, it will be approximately the same size as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, which opened in 2017.

The Performance Institute in Shanghai remains the UFC’s largest training and development facility. That opened in 2019, and it is nearly three times as large as the Vegas facility. The location in Mexico City will mark UFC’s third Performance Institute.

Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is the first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion, and he is one of the 28 athletes currently on the UFC roster from Mexico. The Performance Institute in Mexico will include a full MMA coaching staff and trainers from around the world, seeking to build an even larger talent pool from Mexico.