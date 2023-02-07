Ticket in Washington Wins $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot

A single ticket in Washington won a Powerball® jackpot worth $754.6 million ($407.2 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing – white balls 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November was finally hit on the 34th drawing of the jackpot run. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $754.6 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $21.1 million in Monday’s drawing.

Big winners include five tickets (MI-2, NY-3) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Texas matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1 per play. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

Monday’s drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

Other Powerball jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont; a $206.9 million jackpot won on August 3 in Pennsylvania; and the world record $2.04 billion jackpot won on November 7 in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL