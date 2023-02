MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown ice hockey(5-13-1) lost to Randolph, 6-2, on Monday. The Rams scored six unanswered goals after the Colonials led 2-0 after one period. Zach Gallo led Randolph with four goals.

Colin McKenna and John Mrotchek put in goals for the Colonials, and Liam Wilson had an assist.

Goalie Thatcher Neville made 28 saves for Morristown. The Colonials will not qualify for the Mennen Cup.