FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxsanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the San Antonio Coffee Festival Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of coffee lovers queued up at Travis Park this morning for the 10th annual San Antonio Coffee Festival. Dozens of local roasters, vendors, and artisans took part, serving up coffee sourced from a worldwide selection of beans. For some, coffee roasting is a second job...
foxsanantonio.com
Bird mitigation starts at Brackenridge Park
San Antonio-Bill Campbell is an avid bird watcher. He’s disappointed bird watching for today was cancelled. “I’m sad I love to come here and watch the birds, there are literally thousands of birds and multiple species that come to this particular area because it’s so perfect but they are messy and smelly,” said Campbell.
foxsanantonio.com
Bald Eagles at the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is home to several Bald Eagles, which are native to North America. These birds are well known for their distinctive appearance, with a white head, yellow beak, and brown body. They are also known for their powerful talons, which they use to hunt and grasp prey.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot after answering knock at front door
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in front of his own home Saturday night after answering a knock at his door, police said. The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Coney Ave. on the East Side of the city. According to officials, a...
foxsanantonio.com
West Side Sonic restaurant closed after fryer fire destroys kitchen
SAN ANTONIO – A fryer fire damaged a Sonic restaurant’s kitchen Sunday morning after its automatic extinguishing system malfunctioned, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called at around 9:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. According to fire officials, an employee was...
foxsanantonio.com
Panic buttons being installed in San Antonio schools
SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by the Texas Education Agency, or TEA.
foxsanantonio.com
Businesses lose power after car crashes into utility pole on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A few businesses on the West Side lost power Sunday afternoon after a hit and run crash, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Dr. for a shooting in progress. When police arrived, they realized it was...
foxsanantonio.com
Asleep at the Wheel to replace Ronnie Milsap, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced Saturday morning, Ronnie Milsap will not perform on Feb. 12 after the rodeo due to illness. Instead, Asleep at the Wheel will take the stage for an iconic Texas Party. Refunds will not be available, as per the...
foxsanantonio.com
Complaints coming in about the workmanship of San Antonio's house rehab program
SAN ANTONIO - We're getting a lot of feedback on our investigation into the city's home rehab program. It's giving out $45-million in forgivable loans to help repair hundreds of older houses. As Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila reports, some homeowners are complaining about the quality of the work. Another family...
foxsanantonio.com
1 person dead, 2 rushed to hospital after trailer home goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed, and two other people were left seriously injured after a trailer home became engulfed in flames Sunday morning, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:18 a.m. Bexar County received a 9-1-1 call about a structure...
foxsanantonio.com
Man recovering after he was struck by truck while crossing Southeast Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was left injured Friday night when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim on the Southeast side. Police were called to the 900 block of Military Dr., at around 8:07 p.m. According to officials, the 55-year-old man was walking across the road; not...
foxsanantonio.com
Police safely locate missing teenage girl that didn't come home from school Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - UPDATED: Natasha Gray, 18, was safely located by the San Antonio Police Department Friday afternoon. Natasha Gray, 18, was last seen Thursday off Hays Street and North Mesquite Street. She was reported missing by her family when she didn't come home from school.
foxsanantonio.com
Migrant still on the loose after escaping Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — Karnes County Police say that a migrant is still on the loose after escaping the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry and is now being charged with a felony warrant for escaping.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy Casa Verde program plans to help residents save money
SAN ANTONIO — The goal of CPS Energy's Casa Verde program plans to have San Antonio homes to be more energy efficient. CPS Energy celebrated a milestone for the program Friday by having 30,0000 homes weatherized since the program's inception. The program makes energy-saving improvements to income-qualified customers' homes...
foxsanantonio.com
District 2 hosts rental assistance program workshop Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — The District 2 Council office will be hosting a Rental Assistance Workshop this Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude W. Black Community Center. The workshop will provide resources and assistance to eligible residents applying for rental assistance in...
foxsanantonio.com
Young woman ejected from car following rollover crash on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being ejected from her car Friday night on the South Side, according to the San Antonio police Department. Officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 14000 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police say the woman was...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
foxsanantonio.com
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest of man smuggling migrants, narcotics in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas — A man was arrested for engaging in a high-speed chase with police due to human smuggling and narcotics. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday near Mountain Home in Kerr County just Northwest of San Antonio. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
