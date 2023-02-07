ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the San Antonio Coffee Festival Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of coffee lovers queued up at Travis Park this morning for the 10th annual San Antonio Coffee Festival. Dozens of local roasters, vendors, and artisans took part, serving up coffee sourced from a worldwide selection of beans. For some, coffee roasting is a second job...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bird mitigation starts at Brackenridge Park

San Antonio-Bill Campbell is an avid bird watcher. He’s disappointed bird watching for today was cancelled. “I’m sad I love to come here and watch the birds, there are literally thousands of birds and multiple species that come to this particular area because it’s so perfect but they are messy and smelly,” said Campbell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bald Eagles at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is home to several Bald Eagles, which are native to North America. These birds are well known for their distinctive appearance, with a white head, yellow beak, and brown body. They are also known for their powerful talons, which they use to hunt and grasp prey.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot after answering knock at front door

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in front of his own home Saturday night after answering a knock at his door, police said. The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Coney Ave. on the East Side of the city. According to officials, a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

West Side Sonic restaurant closed after fryer fire destroys kitchen

SAN ANTONIO – A fryer fire damaged a Sonic restaurant’s kitchen Sunday morning after its automatic extinguishing system malfunctioned, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called at around 9:45 a.m. in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. According to fire officials, an employee was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Panic buttons being installed in San Antonio schools

SAN ANTONIO—Your child's school may be getting a new feature in the coming months—panic buttons. After the tragedy in Uvalde, state leaders set aside $17 million to help school districts buy or upgrade their technology. That was translated into the 2022-2024 Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant distributed by the Texas Education Agency, or TEA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CPS Energy Casa Verde program plans to help residents save money

SAN ANTONIO — The goal of CPS Energy's Casa Verde program plans to have San Antonio homes to be more energy efficient. CPS Energy celebrated a milestone for the program Friday by having 30,0000 homes weatherized since the program's inception. The program makes energy-saving improvements to income-qualified customers' homes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

District 2 hosts rental assistance program workshop Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — The District 2 Council office will be hosting a Rental Assistance Workshop this Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude W. Black Community Center. The workshop will provide resources and assistance to eligible residents applying for rental assistance in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy