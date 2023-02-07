ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 6

Related
WMTW

Maine store that sold record Mega Millions ticket gets prize

LEBANON, Maine — The store in Lebanon that sold the$1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in January has cashed in. That was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest prize ever won in Maine. While we wait for the person who has the winning ticket to claim...
LEBANON, ME
B98.5

New Hampshire & Massachusetts Theater Chain Changing Ticket Prices

Even before the pandemic really shook up the movie theater industry, there were changes on the horizon. Nearly a decade ago, director George Lucas predicted that we would see movie theaters moving more in the direction of going to a Broadway shows or major sporting events. There would be more amenities in theaters, better concessions options, and they would be nicer overall, but the prices would see an astronomical increase. George Lucas speculated that we could see the price of tickets jump up to $100. You can read more about what he and Steven Spielberg had to say HERE.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket

A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Rockingham Park | Shopping mall in New Hampshire

The Mall at Rockingham Park is the largest shopping mall in the state of New Hampshire, with 1,024,171 square feet (95,148.6 m2) of floor space. The mall is located in the town of Salem, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston. The mall is adjacent to Interstate 93 and the former Rockingham Park race track in Salem, and was the state's third shopping mall to be built. The mall now hosts 144 stores, with Macy's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods as anchors with two vacant anchors last occupied by Lord & Taylor and Sears.
SALEM, NH
Seacoast Current

This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.)
MAINE STATE
Aneka Duncan

Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents

The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Miami

One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy