Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans on being generous to family members after hitting $1 million State Lottery prize
A Massachusetts woman plans on taking care of some of her loved ones after hitting big money on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Susan Dainys is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $500” instant ticket game.
WMTW
Maine store that sold record Mega Millions ticket gets prize
LEBANON, Maine — The store in Lebanon that sold the$1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in January has cashed in. That was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest prize ever won in Maine. While we wait for the person who has the winning ticket to claim...
New Hampshire & Massachusetts Theater Chain Changing Ticket Prices
Even before the pandemic really shook up the movie theater industry, there were changes on the horizon. Nearly a decade ago, director George Lucas predicted that we would see movie theaters moving more in the direction of going to a Broadway shows or major sporting events. There would be more amenities in theaters, better concessions options, and they would be nicer overall, but the prices would see an astronomical increase. George Lucas speculated that we could see the price of tickets jump up to $100. You can read more about what he and Steven Spielberg had to say HERE.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman already has plans after hitting $1 million on a State Lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman who recently hit big money on a state scratch ticket already has some plans on what she will do with her winnings. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jill Roy is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Rockingham Park | Shopping mall in New Hampshire
The Mall at Rockingham Park is the largest shopping mall in the state of New Hampshire, with 1,024,171 square feet (95,148.6 m2) of floor space. The mall is located in the town of Salem, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Boston. The mall is adjacent to Interstate 93 and the former Rockingham Park race track in Salem, and was the state's third shopping mall to be built. The mall now hosts 144 stores, with Macy's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods as anchors with two vacant anchors last occupied by Lord & Taylor and Sears.
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.)
Mega Millions results for 02/07/23; jackpot worth $31 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won $1 million and a player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Feb. 7. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 10...
This Massachusetts restaurant ranks in the top 100 in the US
Yelp has just released its annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country. and a Massachusetts restaurant made the list.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
WCVB
5 fun things to do in Massachusetts weekend of Feb. 10-12
BOSTON — Looking for something fun to do in Massachusetts this weekend? Here are five suggestions!
Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents
The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
Comments / 6