(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO