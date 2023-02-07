Read full article on original website
Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses
SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform
(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
San Antonio resident claims $1 million top prize from crossword scratch ticket game
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident is starting their weekend in the money. Texas Lottery officials said the resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the $1 million Crossword scratch ticket game. The $20 ticket was bought at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA off SW Military...
Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
Odds on favorites: things looking good for sports betting in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - More than 50 million people are expected to place a bet on this week’s Super Bowl. But if you do so in Texas, you’re doing it illegally. However, there is competing legislation in the Texas statehouse could allow you to do that by the big game next year.
