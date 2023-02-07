Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
'If these walls could speak'; Artist explains sound piece at Farnsworth House
Multidisciplinary artist David Wallace Haskins is using sound as art at a special exhibition at the Farnsworth House in Plano. The Memory of Glass exhibit features a soundscape being amplified by the glass walls of the house. Wallace Haskings says the he recorded some of the sounds used in the project.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County seeking community members to help with broadband expansion
The Kendall County Board is looking for community members to serve on the Connect Kendall County Commission (CKCC). The commission's job is helping in the process of bringing broadband access to more rural portions of the county that have slow Internet or no connection at all. Board Member Zach Bachmann...
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville to celebrate St. Patrick's Day two weekends in a row
The City of Yorkville is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 11 and Saturday, March 18. On March 11 there will be a 5K run to benefit CASA Kendall County along with live music at South Bank Original Barbeque. The 5K starts at nine in the morning. On March...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield Walmart store closing
The Village of Plainfield is announcing that it has learned that the Walmart store at 127th Street and Route 59 will close on Friday, March 10th. Store performance is one factor for the closing. There are two other Walmart locations closing as well including one in Lincolnwood and another Homewood, according to press reports.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asking people not to drink and drive over the weekend
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is reminding football fans celebrating the big game on Sunday not to drink and drive or let friends drink and drive. The sheriff's Office says anyone planning to consume alcohol or cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home. Someone could be assigned to be the designated driver or people can plan on using a taxi or ride share service. If a friend is about to drive impaired, the sheriff's office says to take their keys and help them get home safely.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges
An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
WSPY NEWS
Autopsy results pending in Minooka death investigation
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says that autopsy results are pending further scientific study in the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in rural Minooka Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was performed Wednesday. The coroner's office earlier identified the woman as 51-year-old as Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook. At...
