WSPY NEWS

Plainfield Walmart store closing

The Village of Plainfield is announcing that it has learned that the Walmart store at 127th Street and Route 59 will close on Friday, March 10th. Store performance is one factor for the closing. There are two other Walmart locations closing as well including one in Lincolnwood and another Homewood, according to press reports.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asking people not to drink and drive over the weekend

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is reminding football fans celebrating the big game on Sunday not to drink and drive or let friends drink and drive. The sheriff's Office says anyone planning to consume alcohol or cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home. Someone could be assigned to be the designated driver or people can plan on using a taxi or ride share service. If a friend is about to drive impaired, the sheriff's office says to take their keys and help them get home safely.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges

An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Autopsy results pending in Minooka death investigation

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says that autopsy results are pending further scientific study in the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in rural Minooka Sunday afternoon. An autopsy was performed Wednesday. The coroner's office earlier identified the woman as 51-year-old as Ginger Urban, of Willowbrook. At...
MINOOKA, IL

