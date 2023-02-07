ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

hakunamatata
4d ago

He should’ve known better! The elderly and children are protected by our almighty father and there’s a special place in hell for humans like this one.😡

Gary Collins
5d ago

good the inmates will handle him that life in prison won't last too long

Law & Crime

Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt

A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sues Feds for Threatening to Imprison Pistol Owners

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton, along with a coalition of other plaintiffs, is suing the Biden Administration over a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) rule targeting pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. Attorney General Paxton is partnering with Gun Owners of America in this lawsuit.
TEXAS STATE
B93

9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark

They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
Lansing Daily

Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs

A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
People

3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police

The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
EDGEWOOD, NM
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE

