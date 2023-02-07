ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play

No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

History Predicts a National Title Appearance for Tide Hoops

Alabama basketball is on a historic, dominant run against SEC competition, displaying a perfect 11-0 conference record. Since the 1980-1981 season, no team undefeated through their first 11 conference games has beat their opponents by more than Alabama. Kentucky (1995-1996) and Duke (1998-1999) are the only teams that compare to Alabama's start to conference play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum

The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Senior Days Announced

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has announced the senior days for the four Team 27 members that will finish their college career this spring. Feb. 25: Faith Hensley. Hensley is a Ball State transfer, who is playing her first season at the Capstone. Last season, she had a .404 batting average, 63 hits in 156 at bats, accounted for 51 runs, batted in 40 runs, hit 17 home runs, drew 37 walks, and stole 13 bases last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Jerry Harper Honored by SEC

Former Alabama men's basketball player Jerry "Moose" Harper is being honored by the Southeastern Conference by being named to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends Class. The Ky., native played for the Crimson Tide from 1952-56, where the team went 68-25 during those years and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Releases Television Schedule

The Alabama baseball television schedule has been released for the 2023 season. The team will have nine games in total air on national television, seven on the SEC Network and two on ESPNU. The games on SEC Network are Alabama vs. Florida on March 16 at 6 p.m. CT, Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brandon Miller Buys His First New Car

Brandon Miller is having himself a hell of a freshman year of college. His production on the court is unmatched and he has established himself as the clear number one collegiate prospect in the NBA Draft. He and his fellow freshmen have taken the Crimson Tide to heights not seen since the Wimp Sanderson era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo

One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Birmingham Stallions Release 2023 Schedule

The United States Football League brought professional football back to the state of Alabama in 2022 with the return of the Birmingham Stallions alongside seven other teams in the USFL's first season since 1985. The comeback season for the league proved to be a success with the Stallions, led by head coach Skip Holtz, winning the 2022 USFL Championship.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Thirteen Former Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine

13 former Alabama football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. The list of participants was announced on Wednesday morning by the league. The offensive players invited include quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Cameron Latu, and offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and Tyler Steen. The defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy