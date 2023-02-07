Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play
No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
History Predicts a National Title Appearance for Tide Hoops
Alabama basketball is on a historic, dominant run against SEC competition, displaying a perfect 11-0 conference record. Since the 1980-1981 season, no team undefeated through their first 11 conference games has beat their opponents by more than Alabama. Kentucky (1995-1996) and Duke (1998-1999) are the only teams that compare to Alabama's start to conference play.
Depth and Defense Continues to Separate Alabama from SEC
No. 3 Alabama’s 97-69 thrashing of Florida on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum continued their steady play since losing to Oklahoma. The win also improved the Crimson Tide to 11-0 in conference play this season, and it sits alone atop the SEC standings heading into Saturday’s game at Auburn.
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
Alabama Softball Senior Days Announced
Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has announced the senior days for the four Team 27 members that will finish their college career this spring. Feb. 25: Faith Hensley. Hensley is a Ball State transfer, who is playing her first season at the Capstone. Last season, she had a .404 batting average, 63 hits in 156 at bats, accounted for 51 runs, batted in 40 runs, hit 17 home runs, drew 37 walks, and stole 13 bases last season.
Tide Hoops: Alabama vs. Florida Statistical Breakdown + Game Prediction
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0) takes on the unranked Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama currently holds a two game lead atop the conference standings heading into midweek action with Florida destined for the middle of the pack at four games behind. The Crimson...
Jerry Harper Honored by SEC
Former Alabama men's basketball player Jerry "Moose" Harper is being honored by the Southeastern Conference by being named to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends Class. The Ky., native played for the Crimson Tide from 1952-56, where the team went 68-25 during those years and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Alabama Baseball Releases Television Schedule
The Alabama baseball television schedule has been released for the 2023 season. The team will have nine games in total air on national television, seven on the SEC Network and two on ESPNU. The games on SEC Network are Alabama vs. Florida on March 16 at 6 p.m. CT, Alabama...
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Joel Klatt reacts to Alabama coordinator hires, sends message to Crimson Tide fans
Joel Klatt took an opportunity to weigh in on the Alabama coordinator hires. The FOX Sports analyst said he was surprised about Tommy Rees because he figured Rees was “ultra committed” to Notre Dame. “But this is a great opportunity for Tommy Rees, a great opportunity,” Klatt said....
Brandon Miller Buys His First New Car
Brandon Miller is having himself a hell of a freshman year of college. His production on the court is unmatched and he has established himself as the clear number one collegiate prospect in the NBA Draft. He and his fellow freshmen have taken the Crimson Tide to heights not seen since the Wimp Sanderson era.
Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo
One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
Birmingham Stallions Release 2023 Schedule
The United States Football League brought professional football back to the state of Alabama in 2022 with the return of the Birmingham Stallions alongside seven other teams in the USFL's first season since 1985. The comeback season for the league proved to be a success with the Stallions, led by head coach Skip Holtz, winning the 2022 USFL Championship.
College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total
After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
Airport Season Finale: Nick Saban Wraps Up Coordinator Searches From Sunshine State
Monday, Alabama football coach Nick Saban traveled back to Tuscaloosa following an annual post-signing-day vacation trip to Florida. Saban departed for the Sunshine State on Thursday, returning to Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday at around 5:00 p.m. CST with a new defensive coordinator in hand. Kevin Steele, the 64-year-old former Saban...
Birmingham Stallions' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Birmingham Stallions' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending champion Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, open the season against the New Jersey Generals on April 15 at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Thirteen Former Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine
13 former Alabama football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. The list of participants was announced on Wednesday morning by the league. The offensive players invited include quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Cameron Latu, and offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and Tyler Steen. The defensive...
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
