WTA Generali Ladies Linz Results
LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Upper Austria Ladies Linz at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):. Anastasia Potapova (8), Russia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Petra Martic (6), Croatia, def. Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and...
Nearly 1 million French march in 4th day of pension protests
PARIS (AP) — Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the country's pension system. Over 960,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according...
Odermatt draws Federer comparison after downhill gold
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Competing with an elegance that makes the sport look easy. Technically brilliant. Highly successful. Humble. And Swiss. Marco Odermatt has plenty in common with Roger Federer. The smooth and fluent run that earned Odermatt gold in the men’s downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships...
German Summaries
Halftime: 1-0. Freiburg 2, Stuttgart 1. Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (60, 84). Stuttgart: Chris Fuhrich (30). Mainz: Lee Jae Sung (21, 52), Karim Onisiwo (24). Augsburg: Ermedin Demirovic (28). Halftime: 2-1. Hoffenheim 1, Leverkusen 3. Hoffenheim: Stanley Nsoki (77). Leverkusen: Robert Andrich (6), Moussa Diaby (47), Adam Hlozek (56). Halftime: 0-1.
