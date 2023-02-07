Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday. The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.
