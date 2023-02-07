Rupert Grint was "overwhelmed" by his role in 'Knock at the Cabin.'. The 32-year-old actor takes on the part of Redmond in the new horror - whcih sees a family of three held hostage by four strangers whilst on holiday in a remote cabin - and admitted that he "relished" in the "intensity" of the job even though he was unable to sneak away from the small set.

1 DAY AGO