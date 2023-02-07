Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Harry Styles dedicates his Artist of Year BRITs gong to female artists amid gender row
Harry Styles said he was “aware of my privilege” as he dedicated his Artist of the Year gong at The BRIT Awards 2023 to a string of female artists. The 29-year-old former One Direction singer made the tribute after the BRITs was slated for its all-male list of Artist of the Year nominees after bosses made the category gender neutral.
Rupert Grint was 'overwhelmed' by his role in Knock at the Cabin
Rupert Grint was "overwhelmed" by his role in 'Knock at the Cabin.'. The 32-year-old actor takes on the part of Redmond in the new horror - whcih sees a family of three held hostage by four strangers whilst on holiday in a remote cabin - and admitted that he "relished" in the "intensity" of the job even though he was unable to sneak away from the small set.
