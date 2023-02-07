Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Ankeny couple faces child endangerment charges due to poor living conditions
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple faces child endangerment charges after police discovered the condition of their apartment. Christine and Joshawa Briggs were arrested on Saturday. Officers say they found two children living in a garbage-filled apartment. Court records show there were bugs crawling on the floor, walls...
KCRG.com
Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit
CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after man shot in the leg
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on Sunday. Around 3 a.m., a man arrived at Methodist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he told them he was walking on South Union Street when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.
KCCI.com
Woman charged after stealing car, hitting two other cars in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is facing charges after stealing a car and hitting two other cars and a pole on Saturday. Des Moines police say there were no injuries. The chase came to an end north of Seventh Street and High Street, near the St. Ambrose Cathedral downtown.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide sentenced to probation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in a deadly crash will avoid prison time. Last March, Windsor Heights police charged Cameron Slothobuer with vehicular homicide. Police say he was speeding when he hit another car, killing the driver. Earlier this week, he was sentenced to two...
Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
kmaland.com
Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment
(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police respond to crash involving pedestrian
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday night. Police say a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of University Avenue and Ohio Street. There were temporary lane reductions on University Avenue, both eastbound and westbound as...
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
KBUR
Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud
Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
An Iowa Town Charged a Man With Disorderly Conduct Because He Called a Cop a 'Domestic Abuser'
Noah Petersen was arrested last October for strongly criticizing a police officer during a city council meeting in Newton, Iowa. Now he has been found not guilty—and the ordinance used to justify his arrest has been overturned on First Amendment grounds. "We believe the court got this exactly right,"...
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after bullet found in victim's head
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction man is charged with attempted murder after a victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called to a residence in Grand Junction on Saturday for a report of a person who fell and hit their head against a door.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
