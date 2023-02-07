ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Ankeny couple faces child endangerment charges due to poor living conditions

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple faces child endangerment charges after police discovered the condition of their apartment. Christine and Joshawa Briggs were arrested on Saturday. Officers say they found two children living in a garbage-filled apartment. Court records show there were bugs crawling on the floor, walls...
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
DES MOINES, IA
waupacanow.com

Robbery suspect arrested

The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate shooting after man shot in the leg

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on Sunday. Around 3 a.m., a man arrived at Methodist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say he told them he was walking on South Union Street when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Missing Des Moines man found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning. Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time. Conley had […]
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment

(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police respond to crash involving pedestrian

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday night. Police say a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of University Avenue and Ohio Street. There were temporary lane reductions on University Avenue, both eastbound and westbound as...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads

ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ADEL, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death

The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KBUR

Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud

Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
CRESTON, IA

