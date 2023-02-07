ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

Alert sent to nearby residents as vacant home burns in Evergreen

By Jeff Anastasio
 5 days ago
Firefighters in Evergreen have been working overnight to put down a fully-involved house fire.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue tweeted the fire is in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail and the department is asking people to avoid the area.

There were no people or pets inside, according to Einar Jensen, Evergreen Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Jensen told Denver7 the home was recently purchased so no one had yet moved in. He said the house is located at the end of a long driveway and the snow has complicated fire fighting efforts.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been contacting neighbors in the area and 911 issued a lookout alert. The alert was mostly issued to let residents know it was a structure fire and not a wildfire.

No evacuations were ordered.

