Waterville, ME

foxbangor.com

The Search for Graham Lacher Continues

BANGOR -- Concerned community members are still on the lookout for a man that has been missing since June. Tammy Lacher Scully has still not given up on the search for her son graham Lacher and has actually begun to implement unconventional methods to find him. Back in June of...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Feb. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Feb. 3. Kyle Downs, 30, of Knox, was issued a...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday. Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021. Jerrell also lied to a...
ORRINGTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase

Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
SABATTUS, ME
WPFO

4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash

BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Two people arrested in Old Town

OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
OLD TOWN, ME
B98.5

Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras

These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Pittsfield man charged with terrorizing in connection with threat made to local business

A Maine man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a business where he previously worked was arrested this week. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien of Pittsfield was arrested following an investigation Tuesday. He’s accused of threatening to open fire at the Hancock Lumber mill in Casco where he used to work and then take his own life.
PITTSFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME

