Related
WMTW
Man accused of displaying gun during argument at Lewiston youth basketball game
LEWISTON, Maine — A man was arrested during a youth basketball game Saturday, accused of brandishing a gun during an argument. Police say Nathaniel Udoroh, 32, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm. The altercation occurred at the Lewiston Armory around...
foxbangor.com
The Search for Graham Lacher Continues
BANGOR -- Concerned community members are still on the lookout for a man that has been missing since June. Tammy Lacher Scully has still not given up on the search for her son graham Lacher and has actually begun to implement unconventional methods to find him. Back in June of...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Feb. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Feb. 3. Kyle Downs, 30, of Knox, was issued a...
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
WMTW
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
wabi.tv
Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday. Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021. Jerrell also lied to a...
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
WPFO
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
wabi.tv
Veazie man indicted after fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Veazie man has been indicted after a fatal Hancock County motorcycle crash last May. 49-year-old Daniel Lyons is charged with manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence. Police say the driver of a sedan crossed the centerline on Airline Road in Township 22 in Hancock...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
Troopers called to more than 20 crashes following small snowstorm in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Troopers were busy Saturday morning following a small snowstorm in the Bangor area. Maine State Troopers and the Northern Field Troop were called to more than 20 crashes and slide-offs during the small snowstorm, according to a Twitter post by Maine State Police Saturday morning. No...
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested in Old Town
OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
Multiple police agencies respond to an incident in Brewer Sunday afternoon
BREWER, Maine — Multiple police agencies responded to a call at a residential neighborhood in Brewer on Sunday afternoon. Maine State Police, officers with the Brewer Police Department, and fire officials were gathered near a residential home located on Union Street. Brewer's Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said there...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
wgan.com
Pittsfield man charged with terrorizing in connection with threat made to local business
A Maine man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a business where he previously worked was arrested this week. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien of Pittsfield was arrested following an investigation Tuesday. He’s accused of threatening to open fire at the Hancock Lumber mill in Casco where he used to work and then take his own life.
mainepublic.org
Lawmakers look to improve Maine's child protective services after report on toddler fentanyl death
Three-year-old Hailey Goding of Old Town died in June 2021 after being exposed to fentanyl, the highly powerful opioid that's increasingly found mixed with other illicit drugs. It wasn't the first time she had ingested drugs, and Maine's Office of Child and Family Services had previous involvement with the family.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
wgan.com
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
