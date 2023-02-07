Read full article on original website
EPD: 2 hospitalized after wrong way driver on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after police say one of them was driving the wrong way on the Lloyd Expressway. According to police reports, that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say officers were on the lookout for a vehicle going the wrong way...
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man hit by truck
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. They say that happened on Carithers Road around 12:08 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies say the man was taken to a hospital with multiple bone fractures.
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Police: Man dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident causes delays on Green River Road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road due to a traffic accident in the area. Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
KSP arson investigator called to site of destroyed Webster Co. home
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole. Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m. Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Jasper
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year old Lisa Harker was last seen in Jasper Saturday, February 4th at noon. Deputies say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She could be driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox with...
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, Mike’s Food Market in Evansville was involved in an armed robbery Saturday night. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of East Riverside Drive on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. in response to a holdup in progress. Officials say dispatch...
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home. OFD says firefighters were able to […]
The victim struck by a vehicle at the Dollar General store On Diamond Ave. has been identified as
He died of injuries sustained as a result of being struck. The Evansville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident and can provide updates when available.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a building on Wednesday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted 36-year-old Carlos Gamboa near North Second Avenue and...
