Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – BOCES Sweetwater Board of Education Services
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured. The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.
wyo4news.com
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 12, 2023
Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. East-northeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight....
wyo4news.com
Senior Recognition Night for two activities
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!
wyo4news.com
Prospectors drop tight home contest to Vernal
February 12, 2023 — Playing in their final regular season home game, the Rock Springs Prospectors fell to Northwest Division-leading Vernal 6-4 Saturday night at the Ice Arena. The same two teams will meet again today in Vernal. In a high-scoring first period, things started well for Rock Springs,...
wyo4news.com
Results from Thursday’s “Last Chance” swim and diving meet
February 10, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams competed in the Last Chance meet Thursday at Green River High School. This was the final meet in which swimmers and divers could attempt to swim qualifying times and scores for next week’s 4A and 3A state championship meet in Gillette.
wyo4news.com
RSHS Basketball teams conquer another win at Tiger Arena
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSHS Tigers and Lady Tigers are sweeping the competition this weekend as they won the second game of their three-game weekend. The Lady Tigers held Jackson to 53-12. The Tigers fought a good fight and took Jackson out with a score of 56-38. The Lady Tigers and Tigers will be wrapping up their three days’ worth of games tomorrow beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
wyo4news.com
Tigers and Lady Tigers fall short tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was an eventful weekend as the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted three games. Tonight, the Lady Tigers came up just a little short against the Braves with a score of 35-48. The Tigers fought hard within the last minute as the score stayed steady with a one-point difference. With just 11 seconds left, the Tigers couldn’t convert and the game ended with a final score of 59-60. Both teams will play against Riverton on the 17th at Tiger Arena.
Comments / 0