Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured. The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)

Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Senior Recognition Night for two activities

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Prospectors drop tight home contest to Vernal

February 12, 2023 — Playing in their final regular season home game, the Rock Springs Prospectors fell to Northwest Division-leading Vernal 6-4 Saturday night at the Ice Arena. The same two teams will meet again today in Vernal. In a high-scoring first period, things started well for Rock Springs,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Results from Thursday’s “Last Chance” swim and diving meet

February 10, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams competed in the Last Chance meet Thursday at Green River High School. This was the final meet in which swimmers and divers could attempt to swim qualifying times and scores for next week’s 4A and 3A state championship meet in Gillette.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

RSHS Basketball teams conquer another win at Tiger Arena

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSHS Tigers and Lady Tigers are sweeping the competition this weekend as they won the second game of their three-game weekend. The Lady Tigers held Jackson to 53-12. The Tigers fought a good fight and took Jackson out with a score of 56-38. The Lady Tigers and Tigers will be wrapping up their three days’ worth of games tomorrow beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Tigers and Lady Tigers fall short tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was an eventful weekend as the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted three games. Tonight, the Lady Tigers came up just a little short against the Braves with a score of 35-48. The Tigers fought hard within the last minute as the score stayed steady with a one-point difference. With just 11 seconds left, the Tigers couldn’t convert and the game ended with a final score of 59-60. Both teams will play against Riverton on the 17th at Tiger Arena.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

