ANN ARBOR, MI - The goal to reduce carbon emissions by 25% was reached across the University of Michigan campuses three years early, university officials said. Emissions have been reduced by 28% since the 2006 benchmark, where UM saw 680,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to newly-updated Planet Blue fact sheet. The initial goal was to reduce that number by 25% by 2025, but now the expectation is there will be a 50% reduction since the initial benchmark, data shows.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO