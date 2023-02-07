Read full article on original website
Survivor of 1963 KKK bombing honored with University of Michigan student concert
ANN ARBOR, MI - Church is supposed to be a safe place, said Sarah Collins Rudolph. Klansmen desecrated that space for her and many others sixty years ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Collins was 12 when she was “the fifth little girl” in the basement of the 16th Street Baptist Church...
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
Ann Arbor OKs historic status for home of late Black poet, music teacher
ANN ARBOR, MI — After many months of consideration, Ann Arbor has decided to honor a late Black couple who broke racial barriers several decades ago. City Council voted 9-0 this week to grant historic status to the house at 1201 Gardner Ave. where poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher and the first Black music supervisor for Nashville’s public school system.
5 great places to find last minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Did you forget Valentine’s Day is coming up? Well, you may be in luck. There are a variety of Ann Arbor stores that are selling gifts exclusively for Valentine’s day or other unique items to gift a loved one. So, take a deep breath, relax and check out five great places to find a last minute Valentine’s gift.
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
As Ann Arbor aims to get off gas, some see promise in electric radiant floors
DEXTER, MI — Weighing options for heating the guest house they’re building behind their Dexter home, Katherine Becker and Steve Wells decided to go an alternative route. Rather than gas heat, which is still the most common way to heat American homes, the couple recently installed an all-electric radiant heat system under the floors.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, Feb. 12
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Utility work and downtown Ann Arbor high-rise construction rank among the projects drivers should watch out for during the week beginning Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s a full list of projects and traffic restrictions that could affect commute times and travel in the area. ANN ARBOR.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sip on the Brown Bear latte at Cahoots Cafe in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- This Ann Arbor shop offers the three things most important to any working professional -- coffee, carbs and coworking. Cahoots Cafe opened in January 2020 to cater to members of Cahoots tech hub along with anyone else looking for a pick-me-up. “(Cahoots Cafe) was always meant...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 10-12)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There’s a little bit for everyone to choose from Friday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Ann Arbor area, whether you’re a dinosaur enthusiast, shopping for Valentine’s Day or love crocheting. 1. Spend the day discovering dinosaurs. Get ready to learn...
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
‘They make him brave’: Kindergartner dons superhero costumes during chemotherapy
WESTLAND, MI - As a needle for his chemotherapy treatments neared his chest for the first time, Grayson Johnson panicked, his mother Alyssa said. The 5-year-old Westland boy found out in November he had a Wilms’ tumor, or pediatric kidney cancer. His first infusion treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor was scary for him, his mother said, but Spiderman helped her son get through it.
Ann Arbor School Board discusses moving meeting times up
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor School Board is considering moving up the start time of its meetings, but members aren’t all in agreement for how that proposed change and others aimed at increasing transparency and accessibility should be implemented. Board members discussed moving up the start time...
From pickleball to pathways, plan offers vision for 2 Ann Arbor-area parks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Pickleball courts, native trees and walking trails could all be in the cards for a pair of small neighborhood parks, serving subdivisions in a heavily developed area just outside Ann Arbor city limits. After hearing from residents living near both the Seyfried and Oak Valley Drive/Waters...
Carbon slashed 25% at University of Michigan ahead of schedule, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI - The goal to reduce carbon emissions by 25% was reached across the University of Michigan campuses three years early, university officials said. Emissions have been reduced by 28% since the 2006 benchmark, where UM saw 680,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to newly-updated Planet Blue fact sheet. The initial goal was to reduce that number by 25% by 2025, but now the expectation is there will be a 50% reduction since the initial benchmark, data shows.
See flyover view of the solar-powered quadplex coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — Volta Homes won Ann Arbor’s approval this week to build an eco-friendly, 24-bedroom, quadplex apartment building that developer Doug Selby promises will be “legitimately one of the world’s most sustainable buildings.”. With efficient design and an extensive array of solar panels, The...
MSU agrees to release results of probe into business dean’s resignation
Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees plans to publicly release the results of an investigation into the forced resignation of the dean of its business college last summer. Sanjay Gupta resigned as dean of the Broad College of Business after failing to tell the university’s Title IX that Charles...
New Ann Arbor police dashboard, YouTube channel part of larger push for transparency
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An upcoming data dashboard and a newly launched YouTube channel are both part of a growing focus on transparency by the Ann Arbor Police Department. The department announced the launch of its YouTube channel on Monday, Feb. 6. The newest media channel followed the launch of an Instagram account two weeks ago. Although the department has had a social media presence on Facebook and Twitter, the new platforms will increase transparency and community connection, officers from the department said.
Making music with his eyes helps Michigan ALS patient find creative joy again
YPSILANTI, MI - Jordan Weston’s eyes dart back and forth across a screen inches from his face. The 32-year-old Ypsilanti man himself is motionless, but the furious motion of his eyes is hard at work creating a song. Melodic piano notes. Rhythmic percussion. Pulsating bass. Little by little over...
Is Ann Arbor’s downtown zoning working? City leaders don’t think so
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are taking a new look at the city’s downtown zoning and how incentives for affordable housing and other priorities are and aren’t working out. It’s been over three years since City Council OK’d new downtown zoning premiums to entice developers...
