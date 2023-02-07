ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover

Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Rock Hall passed on Coldplay, but don't panic

It's time to look at another artist fans think has been overlooked by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (so far). Today, we look at Coldplay, one of the biggest bands of the 21st century, which just became eligible for the Rock Hall. How it works: To be eligible,...
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette

Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
The Best Rappers in Rock Music, as Chosen by Oxymorrons

Who are the best rappers in rock music? Oxymorrons have a few ideas — they're the talented hip-hop/rock fusion band from New York that just released the new metal anthem "Enemy." And naturally, they have their fingers on the pulse of rapping in rock music. So who do Oxymorrons...
Metal Grammys Year by Year – Who Won + Who Should’ve Won

Heavy metal and the Grammys are often mentioned in the same sentence only in contention. The award for Best Metal Performance has been criticized ever since the infamous 1989 debacle where Jethro Tull (the flute-first folk rock act who enjoyed massive success in the ‘70s) won for Crest of a Knave over Metallica’s infinitely more deserving …And Justice for All. During this year, Hard Rock was lumped into the category, but Tull didn’t fit under that umbrella either and the whole ordeal led to the Grammys dropping Hard Rock from the title, save for a a couple of select years later down the road.
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thoughts On Grammy Wins

Last week, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne shared the sad news that he would have to cancel his upcoming European tour and that his days on the road in any regular capacity are likely over. Longtime Ozzy guitarist and Black Label Society mainman Zakk Wylde shared some words of encouragement for...

