Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000s
Michael Barajas, the guy with teeth filed to points suspected of kidnapped a lady and threatening to "tear out her throat" as he trafficked her, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, is also accused of similar abuses on a young child in the early 2000s.
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims
A Black FedEx driver is suing his employer, the City of Brookhaven, the Brookhaven Police Chief, and a father-son duo after being shot at. The post Black FedEx Driver Says Company Sent Him Back To Work The Day After He Was Shot At, Lawsuit Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
N.J. man gets 55 years for killing co-worker at her apartment while she was on lunch break
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison last week for placing surveillance videos in his co-worker’s apartment and later killing her while she went home during a lunch break. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge handed Kenneth Saal...
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape
Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
Florida teen charged with killing boyfriend after he dies during burglary she allegedly planned
A 19-year-old Florida is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, who lost his life when the couple botched a burglary they were attempting to commit.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
Kyle Rittenhouse Begs For Money After Judge OKs Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kenosha Killer
Kyle Rittenhouse quickly began soliciting donations after a judge allowed a wrongful death lawsuit against him to move forward. The post Kyle Rittenhouse Begs For Money After Judge OKs Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Kenosha Killer appeared first on NewsOne.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Fountain officer who fell 30 feet is on life support
A Fountain police officer who fell from a bridge during the pursuit of a suspect is now on life support, according to his department. Officer Julian Becerra fell 30-40 feet off a bridge near Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard on Feb. 2 while trying to take a felony suspect into custody.Becerra has been in critical condition ever since, and police now say in an update that he is on life support. The suspect was taken into custody not long after, along with two others involved. All three are facing charges of multiple felonies, including assault with extreme indifference, armed robbery, eluding, vehicle theft and menacing.Authorities say more charges could be pending.
