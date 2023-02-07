In advance of Super Bowl 2023, Rihanna collaborated with Fanatics on a special FENTY for Mitchell & Ness collection in celebration of her Super Bowl performance. The “Game Day” collection of football-inspired styles will feature a variety of hoodies, varsity jerseys, sweatpants and shirts. Sizes range from XXS to 4X, and the collection is available at SavageX and in retail stores. Prices range from $25 to $90. Merchandise from the “We Found Love” singer’s clothing line is still available with many items selling fast.

2 HOURS AGO